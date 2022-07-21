Grand Prairie welcomes its First Japanese Pop Culture-Inspired Music, Food & Anime Arts Festival to Lone Star Park
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh off the heels of its well-attended promotional eat & greet event in Plano, Anime Escape is now prepared for its official Labor Day Weekend launch on September 3rd & 4th. The production has taken the entire Lone Star Park Racetrack at 1000 Lone Star PKWY in Grand Prairie, TX. Gates open from 11 am – 10 pm each day. The festival will offer fans a hybrid experience of indoor/outdoor activities by bridging traditional convention activities with interactive outdoor activations.
In its 1st inaugural year, AE will feature an artist alley, video games, dance music concerts, exhibitors, and exclusive festival merchandise. "We are thrilled to know that our fans will enjoy a different feeling of becoming engaged with a more festival feel. The combination of waterslides, live music concerts, cosplay contests, car shows, and our most anticipated Maid Café experience help to create unforgettable memories for our pop culture fans," said Xavier Sanchez, CEO of Fueled by X, AE's organizer.
About Anime Escape Fest
Anime Escape Fest is produced by Fueled by X, a marketing & branding agency that also specializes in large-format event production. AE gives fans an opportunity to engage with a more outdoors environment all while staying true to the conventional format of what fans are accustomed to. Ticket prices range from $50 GA to $130 VIP. For additional information visit http://www.animeescapefest.com.
Media Contact:
Aulando Frazier
JNFE PR Agency
Media Contact
Aulando Frazier, JNFE Public Relations Agency, 1 305-894-6073, press@jnfeglobal.com
Xavier Sanchez, Fueled by X, 347-586-9447, info@fueledbyx.com
SOURCE Anime Escape Fest