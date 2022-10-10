Investment will allow Optelos to increase market expansion and deliver industry leading visual data management and AI-powered software and services
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitchell Capital, a growth equity investment firm, announced today that it has made an investment in Optelos to fund their growth strategy and to further expand the company's platform that provides visual inspection data management and AI analytics that transforms inspection data into actionable insights.
"At Optelos, we believe that the intelligent interpretation of visual data can empower our customers to deliver better business outcomes, more rapidly solve asset inspection problems, reduce costs, and achieve new breakthroughs in asset performance and safety. Our mission is to help our customers solve complex asset inspection challenges by contextualizing all available data sources and leveraging the power of visual data and AI. We continuously challenge and innovate to provide simple and elegant ways to turn unstructured data into true business insights," said David Tran, CEO, Optelos.
"Optelos has an exceptional management team, world-class technology, excited clients, and a proven track record of solving complex problems for companies of any size to transform their inspection workflows through scalable data management, data analytics, data visualization, with real-time collaboration," said Paul Tyree, CEO, Mitchell Capital.
About Optelos:
Optelos is a flexible, scalable and secure cloud-based visual data management and AI analytics platform that transforms geospatial inspection data into actionable insights. Our patented technology geolocates and correlates all types of unstructured data into an intuitive, contextualized and searchable database ready for analysis and AI implementation. Leveraging computer vision AI, advanced image modeling and APIs for enterprise systems integration, Optelos enables businesses to operationalize and automate their visual asset inspection programs. Optelos is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit optelos.com.
About Mitchell Capital:
Mitchell Capital provides growth equity that empowers technology-enabled service providers with the resources, strategies, and relationships to spark innovation that helps change the world and creates a smarter future. For more information on Mitchell Capital, visit https://www.mitchellgrowthequity.com.
