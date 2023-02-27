Laundromat Cloud Surveillance Solution: Being able to access important footage from anywhere, any time of day or night had become a necessity for The Washing Well. The owners wanted to check on their location remotely to help them determine if the laundromat needed any attention such as cleaning, snow removal, or general maintenance, while also providing security for both the owner’s and customers’ property. VORTEX offers solution and the convenient of cloud surveillance to The Washing Well.