By offering this scholarship, Clark Law Group hopes to help students who will go on to help others over the course of their careers.
DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, Clark Law Group launched a scholarship program offering $1,000 to a deserving student whose parent is serving or has served in the U.S. military. Starting in Fall 2022, the scholarship will be offered each semester going forward.
We are pleased to announce that Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton is our first-ever winner. Bree-Ann is a U.S. soldier herself, like her mother before her. She is now pursuing a career as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She plans to use her education to serve people in low-income communities who may otherwise have difficulty accessing quality medical care.
Bree-Ann's deep commitment to giving back to the community reflects the values of Clark Law Group. The law firm frequently works with clients who are having exceptional difficulties in life. Clark Law Group is deeply in tune with the struggles members of the Dallas community face. This experience has led us to become passionate about helping members of our community in need.
Applications for the Spring 2023 semester are now open. Students may view eligibility requirements and apply at: https://www.clgtx.com/scholarship.
About Clark Law Group
Clark Law Group represents clients in a wide variety of personal injury and family law cases. The firm provides representation for family law clients in divorce and child custody cases, paternity actions, and other family-related concerns. Clark Law Group also serves those who have been injured at work, in motor vehicle accidents, on another's premises, and more.
Learn more about Clark Law Group at: https://www.clgtx.com/. Call 469-906-2266 to schedule a consultation.
