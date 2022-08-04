Chosen startups with emerging technologies help solve real-world problems for the Department of Defense
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allosense, a technology start-up that makes advanced sensors and measurement solutions, has been selected to the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Propel Program. The program is designed to enable the development of next-generation applications of emerging technology for government, defense and space.
The four-month acceleration program provides product development resources, access to a network of advisors and investors, and opportunities for direct engagement with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and broader Department of Defense community. During NSIN Propel, the cohort companies will iterate on proofs of concept for national security applications of their advanced computing, 5G connectivity, space, and AI/ML technologies. Founders will also learn tangible skills to navigate the complexities of entering and succeeding in the federal market. The program culminates in a demo day event on September 19 with the end goal of attracting investment from trusted private capital and government end-users seeking further engagement with the cohort. Allosense is one of 16 companies selected to the 2022 NSIN Propel cohort.
Backed by the co-founder of Uber and finance executives at Bumble and Rackspace, Allosense is an Internet-of-Things (IoT) company that makes next-generation sensors and measurement solutions. The technology helps manage equipment and processes while gaining a clearer Common Operational Picture (COP). Allosense created an "always connected" asset tracker - a patented technology that leverages 5G cellular, satellite and mesh communication modes for detailed monitoring of aerospace equipment. Currently, Allosense serves large government and commercial entities in defense logistics and in Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing.
"We are honored to be selected in the NSIN Propel Program and to be recognized for our advanced sensor technologies in the interest of national security," Allosense CEO and Founder Roman Sandoval said. "It is our hope that this program not only helps us further develop our product offerings but creates additional opportunities for growth and expansion. Our goal is to build a trusted IoT electronics manufacturing capability in the United States."
Decisive Point and Newlab, in collaboration with NSIN and the AFRL, made the announcement on July 12. According to Decisive Point Partner Ryan Benitez, the program has established a meaningful network of founders, technologists, commercial partners, and government stakeholders dedicated to strengthening the national security innovation base.
"This initiative brings together Decisive Point's expertise in national security and Newlab's experience facilitating transformative innovation to enable new, dual-use technology solutions with potentially significant implications for government, defense, and space," Newlab Chief Product Officer Satish Rao said.
