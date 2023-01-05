LITFINCON II is thrilled to announce that four distinguished jurists will participate in its featured Judicial Panel.
HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Described by Above the Law as the "showcase for some of the most nuanced, content-packed discussion on litigation finance," LITFINCON II returns to the Post Oak Hotel in Houston on March 1-2, 2023.
LITFINCON II is thrilled to announce that four distinguished jurists will participate in its featured Judicial Panel:
- The Honorable Alan Albright of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas
- The Honorable Nancy Atlas retired United States District Court for the Southern District Court of Texas
- The Honorable Mike Engelhart of the 151st Civil District Court in Harris County
- The Honorable Charles Eskridge of the United States District Court for the Southern District Court of Texas.
"As a litigation funder, we are honored to provide the platform and resources to help trial lawyers and litigants achieve justice. Our ultimate mission is to continue the advancement of an emerging asset class by educating and promoting the best practices in litigation finance at LITFINCON II," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner & General Counsel at Siltstone Capital.
In addition to the judicial panel, we are excited to announce that there will be a new academic panel featuring the nation's leading scholars at LITFINCON II this year. We look forward to a wide-ranging discussion about the impact of litigation finance in the U.S. and abroad.
LITFINCON II is grateful for the early support from several high-profile organizations in the litigation finance industry. Confirmed initial sponsors for LITFINCON II include Certum Group, CAC Specialty, Schulte Roth & Zabel, Kerberos Capital Management, Gerchen Capital Partners, Curiam, D.E. Shaw & Co., Arran Capital, Aon, Filevine, Dunning Rievman & MacDonald, Omni Bridgeway, 4 Rivers Legal, Soryn IP Capital Management, Willis Towers Watson, and Calumet Capital.
Siltstone Capital, the host of LITFINCON II, is a premier investment firm that provides capital solutions to litigants, law firms, and legal departments to help resolve their real-world legal issues and create significant value for all stakeholders. For more information about Siltstone Capital, please visit our website http://www.siltstonecapital.com.
For more information about LITFINCON, please visit our website http://www.litfincon.com.
For media and partnership inquiries, please contact Allyson Herebic at allyson.herebic@siltstone.com.
