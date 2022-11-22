Investment in executive-level positions demonstrates JB Warranties' commitment to strategic growth in 2023
ARGYLE, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JB Warranties, the premier warranty provider to HVAC and plumbing industries, has named Tommy Cue, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Brian Bohannan, Vice President of Sales.
These leadership changes will help JB Warranties achieve its goals in 2023 and beyond. We are energized and excited about these changes and new roles as a company.
"These leadership changes will help us take a more strategic approach to growth. With Brian and Tommy in their new roles, we'll be better positioned to build on current relationships and establish new ones within the HVAC and plumbing industries. These two leaders have been in business for a while and will help guide us into 2023 with a strong hand," said JB Warranties President & CEO Jeff Bohannan.
"We've observed a lot of change in the industry over the last few years. Many contractors are selling their companies with private equity funding the transactions. Our OEM manufacturers and distributors have been negatively impacted. My new role as VP of Strategic Partnerships will allow me to work with those affected and put JB Warranties in a position to assist with the changes that are taking place," said Tommy Cue
"I am honored to take on the role of Vice President of Sales. I'll work closely with our sales team and leadership to ensure they have the resources needed to accomplish our objectives. We have one of the best sales teams around; it is a privilege to serve and support them as well as the Strategic Partnership and Dealer Service efforts," said Brian Bohannan
About JB Warranties
JB Warranties is the premier warranty provider in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast, in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft.
Media Contact
Brian Bohannan, JB Warranties, 1 469-642-1124, brian@jbwarranties.com
SOURCE JB Warranties