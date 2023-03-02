Large home health provider recognizes critical role caregivers play in client health and safety - Rewards caregivers with Care Coins
RICHARDSON, Texas and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the largest family-owned and operated home care providers in the Southwest, Outreach Health, announced today that it has launched a first-of-its-kind, system-wide caregiver incentivization program using Care Heroes solutions to help ensure clients continue to receive top quality care and to reward caregivers for their essential work. The Richardson, Texas-based home health provider services clients throughout Texas and Arizona and relies on high employee engagement and satisfaction levels to help reach its population health goals. The Care Heroes web and mobile platform supports these goals by tracking caregiver activities and rewarding Care Coins™ for successfully meeting care benchmarks. Caregivers can then redeem Care Coins for gift cards to pay for gas, groceries, entertainment, and more.
"Outreach Health caregivers are an essential part of a client's wellbeing, and with the help of Care Heroes, we can recognize and reward the hard work our caregivers do on a daily bases to keep clients happy and healthy at home," said John David Ball, CEO of Outreach Health.
"Our mission is to offer innovative care solutions that lead to improved health and avoid unnecessary hospitalization. This requires a very high level of engagement and attention to detail from our care teams, who must closely track clients and effectively communicate any health conditions. We know Care Heroes will help us meet our benchmarks in ways that result in healthier, more satisfied clients.
"Since its founding in 1975, Outreach Health prides itself on helping its clients thrive at home. According to Care Heroes CEO Chiara Bell, caregiver incentivization is key to helping clients stay healthy. "Home health providers throughout the U.S. have seen meaningful improvements in caregiver performance and employee satisfaction once Care Heroes is deployed," said Bell. "We look forward to similar success with Outreach Health by recognizing caregivers for delivering exceptional care in the home."
Care Heroes delivers an innovative software solution that better connects all key stakeholders in a patient's care with a particular emphasis on acknowledging and incentivizing home-based caregivers who often have the most accurate, day-to-day information and influence on a patient's condition. Leading healthcare providers and health plans use Care Heroes to empower their care management teams to more proactively monitor and address the needs of patients who need assistance, which ultimately helps eliminate gaps in care, reduce costly complications, and improve care team member satisfaction. To learn more, visit http://www.joincareheroes.com.
Since 1975, Outreach Health has provided the highest quality person-centered home care. We pride ourselves in providing care solutions that focus on healthier and happier outcomes for those we serve and are passionate about advancing value-based care for the home and community-based population.
