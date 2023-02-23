The company continues to meet the highest industry standards for data protection and privacy.
HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital, the leading AI-driven digital health company, today announces the company's completion of both its HITRUST, Risk-based 2-year Certification for implemented systems and its SOC 2 Type 2 report furthering its commitment to security and compliance.
"As Vital continues to find more ways to enhance the patient experience, we also strive to advance our mission to meet and exceed industry security standards," said Akhil Sharma, Director of Security & Compliance at Vital. "Our aim is to be a trusted partner for our customers and patients. These two additional security milestones are testaments to Vital's dedication to maintaining that trust and transparency."
About HITRUST
For a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based service provider, achieving an HITRUST certification indicates adherence to key industry regulations and requirements and demonstrates the company is effectively managing data, information, risk, and compliance. The HITRUST validated assessment is among the most rigorous security certifications in the healthcare industry and with this certification, Vital assures its clients and partners that the company is deeply committed to the security and privacy of their data.
About SOC 2 Type 2
To complete an SOC 2 Type 2 report, a company must undergo a rigorous audit overseen by an independent auditor that assesses how a company handles sensitive information. It covers both the suitability of a company's controls and its operating effectiveness. It is considered a critical marker of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Vital completed its SOC 2 Type 1 report in 2021 and continues to take active measures to protect patient data.
Vital's Ongoing Commitment to Security & an Enhanced Patient Experience
The Vital Security and Compliance team is committed to continual iteration, maturation, and improvement of its information security program. The company will continue to maintain the HITRUST certification and obtain its periodic SOC 2 Type 2 report and as well as seek out additional industry-recognized security and privacy third-party certifications and attestations.
About Vital
Vital is a modern software for hospitals that makes it easier to communicate with and engage patients in their care. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital educates and empowers patients during their emergency department and inpatient visit. Patients can better understand progress towards discharge, request service and comfort items, set goals, view labs, share health status with family, and more. Vital solutions are designed to be easy-to-use and consumer-focused – all accessible via a patient's mobile phone and available with no download or password required. Vital improves patient satisfaction, keeps patients in-network, and generates additional revenue for health systems.
Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).
About HITRUST
The Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) is a non-profit company that delivers data protection standards and certification programs to help organizations safeguard sensitive information, manage information risk, and reach their compliance goals. Learn more on the HITRUST website.
About SOC 2 Audit
To complete an SOC 2 audit, companies are required to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 audits ensure that processes address 5 trust service principles: security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. Learn more on the AICPA website.
Media Contact
Taylor Gerrells, Vital, 8042978741, vital@thekeypr.com
SOURCE Vital