Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ¬– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ¬– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com. (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Pipeline Company)