HACA continues building for the future by transforming 40 units of public housing into 120 modern apartments of affordable housing at the Pathways at Goodrich Place in the Zilker neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) announces the grand opening celebration for Pathways at Goodrich Place on Wednesday, September 14th, 9 a.m. at 2126 Goodrich Ave., Austin, TX 78704. The celebration will feature guest speakers, including City Councilmember Ann Kitchen, a ceremonial flag raising, and a ribbon cutting with residents of Goodrich celebrating the new 120 units of affordable housing in the Zilker neighborhood.
The completely rebuilt Pathways at Goodrich Place features significant enhancements to the 1970s-era public housing that had been Goodrich Place. HACA replaced the 40 units with 120 brand new modern apartments. Upgrades include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, all-new modern appliances, gigabit-speed Google Fiber service, a fitness center, a modern playground, and laundry connections. The new Goodrich Place also features onsite property management and maintenance services to better serve residents.
"Pathways at Goodrich Place is an exceptional opportunity to bring affordable housing to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin," said Michael Gerber, HACA CEO. "Thanks to the support of Councilmember Ann Kitchen, and the entire City Council, we are building a new Goodrich community that our residents can be proud of—one that has beautiful new housing, excellent schools nearby, and is close to many excellent opportunities for employment."
"Austin needs more affordable housing in all parts of the city and HACA is delivering," said Councilmember Ann Kitchen. "HACA's redevelopment work at Goodrich Place has been a remarkable sight to see for District 5 and in partnership with the Zilker neighborhood. Tripling the number of units is truly remarkable. HACA is setting the bar high for building beautiful housing that enhances south Austin and the Zilker community".
The Austin community and current Goodrich Place residents are invited to the celebration.
WHAT: The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) celebrates the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pathways at Goodrich Place. The new development will revitalize the community with state-of-the-art affordable housing in the Zilker neighborhood.
WHEN: 9 a.m., Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
WHERE: Pathways at Goodrich Place
2126 Goodrich Ave, Austin, TX 78704
WHO: Dignitaries confirmed to speak at the event include:
Austin City Councilmember Ann Kitchen, District 5
HACA CEO Michael Gerber
Goodrich Resident Council President Jerry Dawson
Lorraine Atherton, Zilker Neighborhood Association
Carleton Companies Area Manager DeMarlon Nixon
About Housing Authority of the City of Austin
Established in 1937, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is a public unit of government separate from the City of Austin. HACA's mission is to cultivate sustainable affordable housing communities and partnerships that inspire self-reliance, growth, and optimism. As a High-Performing housing authority that assists over 20,000 Austinites, HACA owns and operates 1,839 units of subsidized housing in 18 developments throughout Austin. For more information, visit http://www.hacanet.org, or find us on Twitter @hacanet.
