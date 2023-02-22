Building upon its unmatched built-in Compliance Suite for Contact Centers, Acqueon's new Reg F release creates instant wins and big value for banks and enterprise Collections teams.
DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement software, today confirmed the launch of its highly anticipated Reg F compliance solution. Addressing compliance requirements of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) for Collections and Contact Center teams, the new capabilities are built into Acqueon's industry-leading Campaign Manager and add fast, measurable value to an already unrivaled contact center compliance suite used by 200+ enterprises globally. With the new Reg F compliance module, enterprises can future-proof customer engagement strategies by adjusting campaign dialing for adherence to state-specific and ever-changing requirements.
Built-in FDCPA compliance capabilities answer an immediate need for one of Acqueon's most prevalent and critical customer use cases: Collections Compliance. Preventing high-risk and costly violations, the FDCPA module rounds out what's considered to be the most comprehensive contact center compliance solution on the market. Five of the nation's ten largest banks use Acqueon to ensure stringent outbound contact center and collections compliance, as do dozens of the nation's top healthcare providers, hospital systems and healthcare payors.
In addition to its FDCPA solution, the platform's extensive compliance capabilities address a contact center's full breadth of federal, state & international regulatory requirements including TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act), DNC (Do Not Call), OfCom (Office of Communications), GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), ACL (Australian Consumer Law), SAMA (Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority) and others. When a business integrates Acqueon's Conversational Engagement Platform with its contact center to prevent and mitigate regulatory violations, they're also able to implement and customize controls that enable a fully tailored and seamless compliance strategy. Some of Acqueon's most widely used compliance management controls include: Attempts-tracking controls, Channel-based controls, State-based controls, Customer Preferred Time, Green Zone (Safe Harbor)/Scheduling controls and DNC opt-out mechanisms.
Insights found during Acqueon's 2022 customer surveys indicate that compliance and regulatory adherence is a top goal of contact center, customer engagement and Collections leaders (followed closely by revenue generation and cost reduction). The advanced, omnichannel nature of enterprise-level campaign management makes compliance management far too challenging or costly for most in-house teams. Acqueon's platform instantly relieves the burden of regulatory management with its proven Compliance engine. With the launch of FDCPA capabilities, Acqueon's vision of fueling growth through powerful, trusted conversations is elevated, giving Acqueon's business customers access to the most thorough, thoughtful & powerful compliance controls as well as a path to building trust-based relationships with their end users.
"Providing our customers with future-proof technology and the features they need to evolve and grow in rapidly changing regulatory environments has been a core priority of the platform since day one", said Ashish Koul, Acqueon CEO. "Collections and revenue generation are fundamental to our customers' success. Offering FDCPA adherence ensures the highest possible levels of compliance and regulatory standards for banks, healthcare organizations and all businesses that rely on outbound Collections & Payments campaigns to sustain profitability and long-term success.
I'm proud of Acqueon's unwavering commitment to Compliance as a key value-driver and benefit for our customers in all industries."
Using Acqueon for outbound voice, SMS/text & email campaigns, businesses are equipped with end-to-end proactive engagement capabilities that generate high-value business outcomes including an average 50-60% improvement in compliance adherence metrics, 25% agent productivity increases, 10% higher Right Party Contact rates and ultimately, significant reductions in compliance infractions and a 25-35% uptick in campaign conversion rates. Many of Acqueon's customers have begun to realize the benefit of layering in Acqueon's recently launched real-time conversational intelligence capabilities, also built directly into the platform. Acqueon AiQ™, Acqueon's real-time agent guidance, coaching and live QM suite, slashes ramp up time by 75% for a new contact center agent and accelerates time to new agent productivity by a 4x factor— remarkable business outcomes further-amplified by the platform's market-leading compliance suite.
About Acqueon
Acqueon's Conversational Engagement platform enables proactive revenue generation and service for customer-obsessed companies by orchestrating outbound and omnichannel campaigns across voice, messaging & email channels. The platform, Acqueon Engagement Cloud, is comprised of an advanced Campaign Manager and Real-Time Conversational Intelligence capabilities, all powered by Acqueon's uniquely and built-from-the-ground-up Customer Engagement Data engine. Using statistical and predictive models, as well as intelligent workflows, Acqueon helps enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200+ customers and 110,000 agents, across industries, to increase sales, implement proactive service, improve collections, and establish deep consumer loyalty. For more information, go to http://www.acqueon.com or follow us at http://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon
