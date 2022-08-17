Specialized plasmid DNA contract manufacturer VGXI, Inc. announces date for the Grand Opening celebration of its new headquarters and expanded manufacturing facility in Conroe, TX.
CONROE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VGXI, Inc., an industry-leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals including gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and RNA medicines, announces the official Grand Opening celebration for its new headquarters and manufacturing facility located at Deison Technology Park in Conroe, TX. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 120,000 square-foot building is scheduled for October 7, 2022.
The new VGXI headquarters features 4 distinct manufacturing trains with state-of-the-art production equipment, flexible fermentation capacity in excess of 3000L, and expanded GMP fill/finish capabilities. Dedicated areas are also available for mRNA manufacturing and small-scale, rapid turnaround services for personalized therapies.
Qualification activities are fully underway in preparation for GMP production. To ensure a seamless transition and provide additional overflow capacity, VGXI's existing facility in The Woodlands will remain fully operational.
"The new VGXI headquarters is ready to support our clients as they achieve successful late phase and commercial launch of their products." Stated CEO Mr. Young Park. "Combined with our highly skilled and dedicated team, we are confident VGXI will continue to meet the growing industry demand for these next generation medicines."
ABOUT VGXI, INC.
With over 20 years of experience VGXI, Inc. is a leading provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing and development services. The company has a reputation of success in manufacturing DNA products under cGMP conditions for clinical trials in the US, EU, Asia, Canada, and Australia, and its cGMP and non-GMP products have passed rigorous reviews by several international regulatory agencies. VGXI's ability to work with unique requirements and create custom manufacturing solutions is based on its patented manufacturing process, flexible cGMP production facility, and highly experienced development team. VGXI, Inc. is a GeneOne company.
To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.
ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE
GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II).
For more information, visit https//https://www.genels.com.
CAUTIONARY FACTORS THAT MAY AFFECT FUTURE RESULTS
Materials in this press release contain information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products or product approvals, future performance or results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, and financial results. Any or all of our forward-looking statements here or in other publications may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many such factors will be important in determining our actual future results. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and forward-looking statements may be adversely affected by factors, including general market conditions, competitive product development, product availability, current and future branded and generic competition, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues, timing of the elimination of trade buying, patent positions, litigations and investigations. Our actual results may vary materially, and there are no guarantees about the performance or valuation of GeneOne stock. It is also important to read the disclosure notice contained in many of the individual GeneOne documents available on the website, as many contain important information on such cautionary factors as of the date of the individual document. We undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports.
Media Contact
Christy Franco, VGXI, Inc., 12814663790, cfranco@vgxii.com
SOURCE VGXI, Inc.