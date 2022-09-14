Erik Steenken has been named Vice President of Field Operations at Frankenmuth Surety, a division of Frankenmuth Insurance. Steenken joined Frankenmuth Surety in July, bringing 13 years of surety experience and eight years of management experience to the company.
YARMOUTH, Maine, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erik Steenken has been named Vice President of Field Operations at Frankenmuth Surety, a division of Frankenmuth Insurance. In this role, Steenken will be responsible for directing corporate efforts for profitability, growth, and service levels of all profit centers; supporting the development and communication of strategic and operational plans; and supervising the surety business unit.
Steenken joined Frankenmuth Surety in July, bringing 13 years of surety experience and eight years of management experience to the company. Most recently, Steenken served as Vice President of Surety for Sompo International based in Dallas, Texas, where he managed an underwriting team as well as a diverse book of business comprised of both contract and commercial surety. Prior to Sompo International, Steenken served as a Contract Surety Territory Manager for the Great American Insurance Company based in San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, where he led an underwriting team and developed a national training program for young agents. Strengthening his surety experience, Steenken also served as a Senior Surety Underwriter for CNA Surety based in San Antonio, Texas, where he led South Texas operations and business development for both contract and commercial surety.
Steenken holds a Juris Doctor degree in law from St. Mary's University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds his Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding designation.
