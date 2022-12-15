Announcement of all the 2022 Nonfiction and Christian Book Category winners for the 6th Annual PenCraft Book Awards.
HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PenCraft Book Awards are proud to announce its 2022 winners and finalists for its 6th Annual Competition for its Nonfiction and Christian Book book categories.
The 2022 PenCraft Book Awards are given for Romance and Poetry books published between 2019 and 2022. Books were submitted by authors and publishers from around the globe.
PenCraft Book Awards was created in 2015 to discover, elevate, and amplify the voices of authors and help them establish their presence in the Literary Market Place. More than a million books are published yearly making the chance of winning a book award almost akin to winning a lottery. PenCraft Book Awards received hundreds of books during the 2022 competition year.
Among the avalanche of books received, were Nonfiction and Christian books that excelled in their categories. Christian books that delved into issues of morality and social norms. Christian writers have a life purpose to communicate God's truth and to entertain and educate readers.
The PenCraft Book Awards received hundreds of nonfiction entries, books that examined history, and books that taught you how to run a business in the world we now live in. Books about people who made a difference, critiques of government blunders, and more.
This year's winning Nonfiction and Christian books could not be more different and exciting. All of the winning PenCraft Award-winning books are literary gems. Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne stated. "We hope that the PenCraft Book Awards will instill pride and foster a love for the creative process of authoring more books. We are very proud of all our category winners who have added another accomplishment to their legacy and hope they continue writing books that entertain and enthrall their readers."
So we'd like to thank our incredible Nonfiction and Christian authors for giving us the opportunity to read your great work, and be in a position to praise it to your peers and readers. Literary Awards expose works of literature to new readers and enhance their chances of being noticed in a crowded market.
Below is a list of 2022 PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won 1st PLACE AWARDS in Nonfiction or in Christian book Categories:
CHRISTIAN 1st PLACE WINNERS
- Be a Giant Killer By Ed Norwood for Christian - Biblical Counseling published by: Freiling Publishing
- Becoming A Mom By Colleen Turner McGregor for Christian - Devotion/Study published by: DayeLight Publishers
- Forging the Sword By Akorede Adekoya and Howard Haugom for Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi published by: Footnail Press
- Place God Made It All By Ruthie Godfrey for Christian - Fiction published by: Ruth Godfrey
- KEEPING UP WITH GOD By Donnetta Wilhelm for Christian - Living published by: Capture Books
- Salt & Light; The Complete Jesus By Jonathan Dean for Christian - NonFiction published by: Jonathan Dean
- Just One Spark By Brandy Bruce for Christian - Romance published Independently
NONFICTION 1st PLACE WINNERS
- The Night Before the Morning After By Scott Newman for Nonfiction - Autobiography published by: New Degree Press
- Midnight Flight to Nuremberg By Marcus Nannini for Nonfiction - Biography published by: Air World
- Free Time By Jenny Blake for Nonfiction - Business/Finance published by: Ideapress Publishing
- To the Monsters of My Past By Cameron Crews for Nonfiction - Drama published by: Xlibris Corp
- Beyond Diversity By Rohit Bhargava for Nonfiction - General published by: Ideapress Publishing
- Toward a Model of Constitutions By Williams Kuttikadan for Nonfiction - Gov/Politics published by: Houndstooth Press
- The Journey Home: Portraits of Healing By Michael Rost for Nonfiction - Grief published by: iUniverse
- Off Our Chests By John & Liza Marshall for Nonfiction - Health - Medical published by: Ideapress Publishing
- The Big Book of King Cake By Matt Haines for Nonfiction - Historical/Cultural published by: Susan Schadt Press
- Paris Blue By Julie Scolnik for Nonfiction - Memoir published by: Koehler Books
- Joy in Plain Sight By Katya Davydova for Nonfiction - Motivational published by: New Degree Press
- The Music Therapy Studio By Rick Soshensky for Nonfiction - Music/Ent. published by: Rowman & Littlefield Publishers
- Family, Faith, and Fragile X By Kirsten Fowler for Nonfiction - Parenting published by: Chizel Books Publishing
- The Essential Rules of Love By Phil Russotti for Nonfiction - Relationships published by: Koehler Books
- Enough About Me By Richard Lui for Nonfiction - Self Help published by: Zondervan
- Stories from Ecuador By Tyrel Nelson for Nonfiction - Short Stories/Anthologies published Independently
- Red Cagle: West Point's Three-Time All-American By Cathy Post for Nonfiction - Sports published by: Pelican Publishing
Below is a list of 2022 PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won 2ND PLACE AWARDS in Nonfiction or in Christian book Categories:
CHRISTIAN 2ND PLACE WINNERS
- Spirit Calling, Listening to God within You. Daily Devotional By Michael Wuehler for Christian - Devotion/Study published by: LifeRich Publishing
- General Jack and the Battle of the Five Kingdoms By David Bush for Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi published by: Independently
- THE FEARLESS MORAL INVENTORY OF ELSIE FINCH By Lynn Byk for Christian - Fiction published by: Capture Books
- The Strength of a Thousand Sons By Melvin E. Edwards for Non Fiction - Historical/Cultural published by: Independently
- Flashes of God's Light By Ildefonzo Flores, MD for Nonfiction - Autobiography published by: Christian Faith Publishing, Inc
NONFICTION 2ND PLACE WINNERS
- Everyone Is an Entrepreneur By Gregory Diehl for Nonfiction - Business/Finance published by: Identity Publications
- Eternal Vigilance By Ralph L. Bayrer for Nonfiction - Gov/Politics published by: Xlibris US
- Under the Fig Tree By Rita and Anna M Wright for Nonfiction - Grief published by: Authorhouse Uk
- Life Giving Dementia Care By Toni Kanzler for Nonfiction - Health - Medical published by: Toni Kanzler Author
- Changing Eyes By Leanne Antaya for Nonfiction - General published by: Leanne Antaya
- Black, White, And Gray All Over By Frederick Reynolds for Nonfiction - Memoir published by: MindStir Media
- The Stress Book By D. TERRENCE FOSTER, MD for Nonfiction - Self Help published by: Global Health & Consortium
Below is a list of 2022 PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won RUNNER-UP AWARDS in Nonfiction or in Christian book Categories:
CHRISTIAN RUNNER-UP WINNERS
- Be Held by Him Companion Journal By Karen Brough for Christian - Devotion/Study published Independently
- The Betrayal By Doug Dorsey for Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi published by: Studio 15 Publishing, Inc.
- Keeper of the Hourglass: Apius's Revenge By G.L. Garrett for Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi published by: Black Rose Writing
- Body: or, How Hope Confronts Her Shadow and Calls the Flutter Girl to Flight By Sean Coons for Christian - Fiction published by: Black Rose Writing
- The Pilgrim's Progress Desert Experience By John Bartell for Christian - Fiction published by: KDP
NONFICTION RUNNER-UP WINNERS
- Business Management and Leadership Strategies in the Competitive Market By Jameel Ahmed for Nonfiction - Business/Finance published by: Paramount Publisher
- The Value Equation By Christopher H. Volk for Nonfiction - Business/Finance published by: Wiley
- IN BLACK AND WHITE By CARY HENDRIX, JR. for Nonfiction - General published by: Xlibris US
- America: Standing Strong By robert j. emery for Nonfiction - Historical/Cultural published by: Indies United Publishing House, LLC
- Moroccan Musings By Anne Barriault for Nonfiction - Historical/Cultural published by: XLIBRIS
- Madman in the Woods By Jamie Gehring for Nonfiction - Memoir published by: Diversion Books
- Ninety-Nine Fire Hoops By Allison Hong Merrill for Nonfiction - Memoir published by: She Writes Press
Click on this link to view all of the PenCraft Book Award winners
The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Their goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."
PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that many authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.
What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial reward for their creativity.
