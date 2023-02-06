TPx announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Stacy Conrad on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider (MSP) delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Stacy Conrad on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.
Conrad, senior vice president of channel sales at TPx, is an accomplished technology executive with more than two decades of experience in sales and channel leadership roles with telecommunications, cloud services and managed services providers. Since joining TPx, Conrad has hired new sales directors, relaunched the company's national channel program and created an inside channel team.
"This is a well-deserved honor for Stacy," said TPx CRO Patti Key. "Under Stacy's leadership, the TPx channel program has thrived. She has reinvigorated the channel sales team, strengthened partner relationships and continued to beat planned projections quarter over quarter. We look forward to Stacy's continued success in the year ahead."
The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.
The editorial staff selected the 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.
"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."
The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
