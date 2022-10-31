Great value options delivering time honored luxurious European skincare.
DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herbacin, the family-run German beauty company producing botanically-based skin care products for over 100 years, offers affordable seasonal skincare solutions to the dry, flaky and itchy skin that often comes with the cold weather.
Herbacin not only provides products rooted in nature, excellence and integrity, but also cost-effective solutions to the rapidly increasing prices of everyday personal care and beauty items. With holiday discounts from now till the end of the year you can give some great gifts, stuff those stockings and pamper your own skin this winter.
Here are some DONT's and DO's for getting skin prepped for the winter season:
Winter weather can alter the texture and elasticity of the skin. However, if you keep on top of your skincare regime, you can expect little to no changes, and Herbacin nourishing products can help. Here are some tips that Herbacin recommends incorporating as part of any beauty routine, which, paired with the beauty company nourishing products, can make the steps even more effective.
1. DON'T take long, hot showers. Although they can feel great after a cold day, hot showers can strip your skin of essential oils, leaving it dry and flaky. Hot water damages the acid mantle and weakens the skin barrier. It can lead to dry skin or worsen it if you already have it. Stick to short, warm showers.
DO moisturize your body. Defying wind and weather the gentle way, Herbacin Intensive Moisture Body Lotion contains a unique combination of active ingredients of glycerin and chamomile blossom extract, plus the intensively nourishing properties of aloe vera and vitamin E. Herbacin Intensive Moisture Body Lotion effectively protects skin against environmental influences such as extreme weather conditions (cold, wind and dryness), or low humidity caused by heating. Herbacin Kamille Intensive Moisture Body Lotion 8.4 Fl. Oz. $17.00
2. DON'T lick your lips! The lips are one of the most important areas to worry about as cold weather hits, yet they are often forgotten.
DO use Herbacin offers a go-to lip balm that ends sore, chapped lips with gentle, effective protection for sensitive lip skin. Available in Original, Citrus and Mint, the lip balms are made with intensely moisturizing ingredients that relax the skin and protect it from drying out. Pure vegetable oils, natural beeswax, and active ingredients of chamomile from controlled organic farming - free of preservatives and chemical additives - help re-plump lips while keeping them soft and smooth. Suitable for sensitive lips, the lip balms are dermatologically approved. Herbacin Lip Balm 0.17 Oz. $4.00
3. DON'T go out without properly moisturizing! The best way to protect skin from drying out and becoming old looking before it's time is to layer – just like your clothing!
DO enhance the skin moisture on your face by adding a serum. You can use a heavier day cream in winter but first and add a moisturizing layer of serum to your regimen. Herbacin Face Care Anti-Aging Serum includes a vegetable ingredient base that efficiently fights cold weather, environmental toxins, and free radicals, as well as the signs of aging. This innovative bio-active complex is a well-balanced care formulation containing the finest lipids of sweet almonds and shea butter. Anti-Age Serum 1.7 Fl. Oz. $40.00
4. DON'T forget your hands.
DON'T use hand washes with harsh formulas. Overexposing hands to soaps, detergents and sanitizers with unkind ingredients can reduce natural oils and strip moisture from the skin.
DO use moisturizing hand creams every time you clean your hands. Even the roughest hands can become soft and beautiful again with Herbacin Hand Creams – Original, Soft, Intensive Moisture, and Unscented. Each formulation soothes, nourishes, and protects hard-working hands with the healing powers of camomile. Choose the one that best suits your lifestyle. MSRP for the 2.5 fl. oz tube ranges between $5.00 to $8.00
Not only can winter weather alter the skin's texture and elasticity, but indoor heating also compounds the effects of air dryness, so remember to counteract that by using a humidifier at home.
Long before natural cosmetics became popular, Herbacin products were known and sought after for their quality and efficacy. Now, the brand has grown to become a complete natural face, hand, body, and hair care program, with all the products researched, developed, and produced at Herbacin's own production facilities and research labs in Germany.
For additional information on Herbacin, visit https://herbacinusa.com, or for samples of any of the products, don't hesitate to contact Lisa Guay at lisa@adinnyc.com or 239.770.6505.
About Herbacin
Founded in the heart of Germany in 1905, Herbacin created a very distinctive brand early on that still has its roots in nature. Cultivating its own plants and herbs for decades, the entire Herbacin line goes through dermatological testing at the company's facility in Wutha-Farnroda, Germany. This European botanically-based skin, hair and body care line is highly regarded for its commitment to product excellence and integrity. The full line includes: Herbacin Hand, Body and Lip Balms, The Wellness Line, Facial Care, Intensive Moisture, Shampoos and Shower Gels, Foot Care, and the Camouflage Men's Line. Herbacin products are kind to your skin and the environment. Herbacin is strictly against animal testing and unnecessary chemical additives. Produced locally, selecting fruits, essential oils, butter, spices or herbs, including from organic cultivation within the local region, together with all of the packaging 100 percent recyclable.
