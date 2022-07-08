U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Titus County with the opening of their Mount Pleasant, Texas office
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Mount Pleasant, Texas. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Titus County beginning July 1st. At this office, Kalee Kirk, MPAS, PA-C will treat patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.
The wait time for dermatologic treatment in rural areas can be extensive or the patient may have to travel an hour or more. U.S. Dermatology Partners is opening over 30 new locations across eight states to address this problem. Through these new offices, like the one in Mount Pleasant, patients in rural areas will have easier access to essential dermatological care. U.S. Dermatology Partners strives to work with communities to provide the best possible care for people in need.
Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners, said, "We are delighted to offer quality care to the people of Mount Pleasant and the surrounding communities. As a result of this new office, patients will have increased access to preventive treatment options that can improve their health, as well as benefit from earlier detection of serious conditions like skin cancer."
Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Woodward, OK, Granbury, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas, which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.
The new Mount Pleasant office is conveniently located at 301 W. 19th St., Mount Pleasant, TX 75455, in the UT Health Building on the corner of West 19th and Memorial Street. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (903) 380-5795.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest and most sought-after dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With over 90 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
