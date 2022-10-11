Firm Earns Continued Accolades from Austin Business Journal Since 2014
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Firefly Consulting has been named to the Austin Business Journal's annual Top Women-Owned Business list. Led by founder Kimberly Watson-Hemphill, along with longtime friend and colleague Kristine Nissen Bradley, the organization works cross-industry to help businesses achieve process excellence transformations and operational improvements. Additionally, Watson-Hemphill was nominated to the Austin area top Women in Business list.
With a team of experts in process improvement and data analytics, Firefly works with client companies to realize their full growth potential, significantly reduce costs, and create lasting cultures of continuous improvement. Recent project highlights include assessment work for rapidly growing companies backed by private equity, process and organizational transformation for a Fortune 500 healthcare organization, and consulting work to innovate and scale up a promising new technology across the supply chain.
While process improvement can help any part of an organization, we've seen a significant increase in interest in the HR space. With a tight marketplace for talent, organizations are interested in improving their hiring and onboarding process, both to accelerate results and to improve the overall experience. Firefly worked with one of America's largest retailers to streamline their hiring process, while also improving the overall quality of the candidates.
"We continue to see an interest in hybrid work," said founder Watson-Hemphill, "which we see as a benefit to both our team and our clients." She added, "whether it's assessments, consulting projects, or a continuous improvement program, much can be accomplished virtually."
About Firefly Consulting
Firefly Consulting is a privately held, boutique consulting firm that specializes in innovation and operational excellence and is headquartered in Austin, TX. More information about the firm and its services can be found online at http://www.firefly-consulting.com.
