MINERAL WELLS, Texas, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), manufacturer of Alpha-Stim technology, has announced Brian Burke as President. Mr. Burke comes to EPI with extensive experience in the medical technology industry, including over 15 years in startup, private equity and public company environments, in the orthopedic, spine, and maxillofacial-dental sectors.
"Brian is a proven leader across all areas of management in a medical technology company with considerable experience. We are confident that he will do a fantastic job leading EPI into the future," says Tracey B. Kirsch, EPI Chief Executive Officer.
Prior to joining EPI, Mr. Burke served as chief operating officer of Titan Spine, Inc. a designer, producer and distributor of innovative titanium interbody fusion devices. During that time, he was the principal strategist overseeing all global operations including business plan development, organizational infrastructure, continuous improvement process, revenue generation and YOY profitability culminating in the acquisition of Titan by Medtronic plc where he established diligence processes and integration strategies post-acquisition for all operational functions.
Before that, Mr. Burke served as general manager of North America for Zimmer Biomet Dental, where he led integration activities and presided over all sales and marketing functions after Zimmer purchased Biomet. Prior he worked at Biomet 3i, an innovator and global leader in oral and reconstructive surgery, in a variety of commercial and operational leadership roles in North America, Latin America and Asia.
About Alpha-Stim®
Alpha-Stim is a non-invasive prescription medical device (prescription not required outside the U.S.) that is FDA cleared to provide fast, safe, and effective treatment of anxiety, insomnia, depression, and pain. The brain functions electrochemically and can be readily modified by electrical intervention. The Alpha-Stim AID utilizes cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) to deliver the only patented waveform which is clinically proven to significantly decrease anxiety and comorbid depression. The Alpha-Stim M uses CES to treat anxiety, insomnia, and depression, plus microcurrent electrical therapy (MET) to treat pain. Alpha-Stim can be used alone, along with other therapies, or as an adjunct to medication (without the risk of drug-drug interactions). There are no serious adverse effects, no risk of addiction, and more than 100 research studies over 40 years that prove the effectiveness of this low-level electrical prescriptive brain therapy. To learn more, call 1-800-FOR-PAIN or visit http://www.alpha-stim.com.
Full disclosure of the minor and self-limiting risks at http://www.alpha-stim.com/risk.
About Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI)
Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI) was formed in 1981 to develop, manufacture and market Alpha-Stim technology worldwide. The original device weighed over 40 pounds; today, because of advancements in electronics and computer technology, the Alpha-Stim is portable and accessible to patients. EPI is fully committed to supporting its products and customers through ongoing research, education and clinical support.
To date, EPI has received regulatory approvals in numerous countries. Alpha-Stim products and accessories are FDA cleared in the United States, have obtained the CE mark for regulatory approval in Europe (through the European Medical Device Regulation), been awarded the UL (Underwriter's Laboratory) safety listing, are licensed by TGA (Australia), and are approved throughout most of the world.
For more information on how EPI is pioneering a new paradigm for treating pain, anxiety, insomnia, and depression, visit http://www.alpha-stim.com.
