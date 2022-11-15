The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons recently recognized U.S. Oral Surgery Management for its ongoing and vital support of the oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty.
IRVING, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) was recently recognized for supporting the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) specialty at the 104th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), which was held in New Orleans. USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall accepted the award onstage, during AAOMS's Opening Ceremony, Awards Presentation and Meeting Dedication. AAOMS honored USOSM as one of its Platinum Level corporate supporters for having contributed between $50,000 to $100,000 in support of AAOMS and the OMS Foundation.
"Without the generosity of our corporate and OMS Foundation supporters, many of the educational sessions, activities and special events at the AAOMS Annual Meeting would not be possible," said J. David Johnson Jr., DDS, the 2021-22 AAOMS President. "We recognize and thank U.S. Oral Surgery Management and all of our other corporate and Foundation supporters for their commitment to AAOMS and our amazing specialty."
Platinum Level corporate supporters also received special lapel pins to help signal them as champions of the OMS profession throughout the year.
"AAOMS works hard to advance the OMS specialty to ensure oral and maxillofacial surgeons have access to the training, continuing education, research, and support needed to provide patients with the safest and most effective care possible," said Hall. "AAOMS provides a vital service to individual oral and maxillofacial surgeons and to the OMS profession, as a whole. We're honored to help support them."
AAOMS is a not-for-profit, professional association representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and professional, allied staff throughout the United States. It has served the professional and public needs of the specialty since 1918. In pursuit of the association's mission to advance, promote, and preserve oral and maxillofacial surgery, AAOMS appreciates the support provided by companies such as USOSM that share its vision of a technologically advanced specialty to assure patient access to safe and effective care. For more information, visit https://www.aaoms.org/.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 21 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Illinois. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
