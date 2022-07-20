The list by GrowthCap recognizes stand-out female investors with exceptional performance in portfolio management, firm operations and business strategy
BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volition Capital, a leading technology and consumer growth equity firm, today announced that Claude de Jocas has been recognized as one of The Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2022 by GrowthCap.
GrowthCap, a trusted resource for private company CEOs and institutional limited partners, acknowledges top-performing investors who demonstrate excellence in curating and executing business strategy. Chosen from a competitive pool of female leaders, de Jocas is recognized for her commitment to her portfolio companies, her outstanding leadership at Volition Capital, and her dedication to innovation in the venture capital and growth equity space at large.
"More often than not, when it is time to raise capital, women are left out of the conversation," said de Jocas. "Being recognized among these strong female leaders is a testament to the change happening in the space. I am honored to set an example for the eager, young female investors at Volition Capital and hope this serves as a reminder that they are a valuable voice in the room."
de Jocas joined Volition Capital in 2019 and is a Vice President on the Internet and Consumer investment team. She focuses on investments in direct-to-consumer products, tech-enabled services, and marketplaces, with sector interests in beauty and wellness, age tech, and healthcare.
de Jocas serves on the board of Super73. She is a Board Observer for Burst Oral Care, Medly Health, Sensible Care, and US Mobile. Prior to Volition, she interned during her MBA summer at Bullish, a seed fund that's backed direct-to-consumer disruptors including Peloton, Harry's, Warby Parker, and Casper.
de Jocas holds a BA from Yale in Economics and Environmental Studies, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
About Volition Capital
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.
