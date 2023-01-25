WITHIN, a psychedelic medical clinic, retreat center and integration program based in Austin, Texas, has raised $1.1 million to expand its treatment services, open centers in 3 new US markets and develop a media channel.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WITHIN Health, a psychedelic medical clinic, retreat center and integration program offering cutting-edge treatment services through the use of ceremonial psychedelics, announced the close of their Series A round of funding, raising a total of $1.1 million to date. TLG Interests, LLC led the round, with participation from Tareytown Ventures and several angel investors, including medical doctors and military veterans. The funds will be used to expand to 3 new markets and to develop a content strategy, including a media channel to expand the brand's reach beyond its physical centers.
WITHIN was founded by David Naylor, a veteran in the mental health space, having owned and operated multiple addiction and recovery centers over the last decade. Yet this is Naylor's first foray into the psychedelic wellness space, and the gamble has paid off. Currently WITHIN uses ketamine therapy along with a comprehensive integration program to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health issues. Since the center opened in May 2022, patients report a 50% reduction in depression and anxiety after just 3-6 sessions.
"After personally experiencing the power of psychedelic medicine in healing trauma and propelling my own transformation, I knew that the next center I opened would focus on using psychedelic-assisted therapies. It truly accelerates healing–like having 20 years of therapy in one session," said Naylor. "The interest we've had since opening our Austin flagship in May has been astounding–not only have our patients experienced more joy and ease as a result of their treatment, but the ripple effect of that extends to the community, piquing the interest of friends, family and neighbors who may never have considered psychedelic therapy for themselves."
Given the success of their first center, Naylor began plans for expansion into three new markets. His lead investor, Tony Glace of TLG Interests, LLC, has backed the project from inception.
"We've seen astonishing results from the treatment programs at WITHIN, so we are thrilled to expand the reach of the center and bring healing to as many people as possible with this life-changing therapy. David's wealth of experience operating recovery centers, coupled with a new, holistic approach to psychedelic therapy and his dedicated, capable team, made investing in WITHIN a clear and compelling choice," said Glace.
In the near future, WITHIN aims to offer other types of psychedelic therapies beyond ketamine, pending legislative approval. With policy changes afoot from neighboring states and on the federal level, Naylor believes it's just a matter of time before WITHIN can expand its treatment options.
ABOUT WITHIN:
WITHIN is a psychedelic medical clinic, retreat center and integration program based in Austin, Texas, that provides safe, transformational healing modalities for those looking to release trauma, to combat stress, anxiety, addiction, and depression and to regain their mental health and well-being. WITHIN is pioneering the future of health and is revolutionizing the current healthcare model, offering breakthrough psychedelic therapy merging the ancient traditions with western medicine. A medical clinic with a medical license and staff, WITHIN has a unique model of therapy, shifting the paradigm around how we collectively view ourselves and our lives; our wholeness, our wellness, and our quality of life.
