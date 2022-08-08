SAM Companies, the nation's leading provider of professional geospatial and inspection solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries, today announced that it has acquired Linewise Aerial, an aerial inspection and mapping firm serving clients across the utilities sector.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies ("SAM" or the "Company"), the nation's leading provider of professional geospatial and inspection solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries, today announced that it has acquired Linewise Aerial ("Linewise"), an aerial inspection and mapping firm serving clients across the utilities sector.
Based in Calgary, Canada, Linewise combines ultra-high definition video aerial mapping technology with advanced inspection techniques to deliver comprehensive analysis to clients, including some of the largest electric utilities in the Western U.S. and Canada. SAM's acquisition of Linewise advances its strategic growth plan, expanding the Company's geographic footprint, aerial mapping and inspection capabilities, and specialized service to the utilities sector.
SAM and Linewise have a long history of technical collaboration and successful client deliveries. Both firms possess a vast image archive of electric transmission and distribution ("T&D") components and anomalies. The combined T&D image library will bolster and accelerate SAM's artificial intelligence and machine learning model development, enabling the Company to provide industry-leading predictive analytics for its customers.
"As we continue to expand our client solutions and geographic presence, we're excited to welcome the Linewise team to the SAM family," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "Their deep experience providing advanced inspections to marquee electric utilities and their strong client relationships will strengthen and grow our business. Further, we are excited to meaningfully advance our industry-leading predictive analytics, so we can better support our clients by ensuring the reliability and security of their networks."
As part of the acquisition, the entire Linewise team, including President Doug Rae, will join SAM. Mr. Rae will continue to focus on business development and operations to support SAM's growth plans. "Having collaborated together for several years, we are very excited about joining SAM's industry-leading platform. SAM's highly technical capabilities and expertise across service lines will open new opportunities and expand and enhance our service offerings for clients across the U.S. and Canada," said Mr. Rae.
SAM continues to pursue a bold growth strategy, with an emphasis on extending its technical capabilities, service offerings, and geographic coverage. This acquisition exemplifies SAM's M&A strategy, representing its thirteenth acquisition in six years and its first international acquisition. Business owners interested in learning more about SAM's M&A strategy and the benefits of partnering with the Company should visit the "Mergers & Acquisitions" page on the SAM Companies website.
ABOUT SAM COMPANIES
SAM is a leading provider of critical data and insights serving utilities, transportation, and other infrastructure clients. As the most technically advanced professional geospatial and inspection services firm in North America, SAM uses industry leading methods and solutions to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing its partners with rapid insights that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
