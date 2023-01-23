Working mom Nataly Radwan is suing Little Dumplings Daycare, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. The complaint states that Radwan watched the daycare’s live stream and observed workers ignore her son when he asked for food and water, pushed his head aggressively into a pillow, and grabbed the toddler by one arm to move him from a table. Radwan is represented by attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm.