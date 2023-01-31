The Department of Information of Resources (DIR) for the State of Texas has awarded Kinetech Cloud LLC, contract DIR-CPO-4735. This contract covers Low-code / No Code, the Mendix Platform, Developer Tools, What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get (WYSIWYG) Editor, Project & Portfolio Management, Workflow Automation, Robotic Process Automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML). The Kinetech Cloud, LLC contract may be used by state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state. Resellers are not available for this contract.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetech is excited to announce that the Department of Information of Resources (DIR) for the State of Texas has awarded Kinetech Cloud LLC, contract DIR-CPO-4735.
"This contract represents a watershed moment for Kinetech, low-code, Mendix, and What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) integrated development environments (IDEs)," said Michael Guido, CEO of Kinetech. "This contract allows organizations access to one of the leading low-code development platforms as recognized by Gartner and Forrester."
Why is this significant?
With over 50% of website traffic coming from mobile devices, businesses and governments everywhere are struggling to adapt to a mobile-first / cloud-first reality. From internal business applications to consumer facing / self-service apps (B2C portals), organizations are struggling to enable the type and volume of digital services demanded by their stakeholders (users, customers, citizens, etc).
The pandemic exacerbated these challenges, but low-code offers an antidote: the ability to design, develop, and deploy applications at scale. In effect, low-code platforms can help organizations do more with less.
Independent studies by the Software Improvement Group (SIG) have confirmed low-code projects can be deployed 6-10x faster than traditional Information Technology (IT) implementations. As a result, Gartner and Forrester predict that 70% of enterprise applications will be developed with low-code by 2025.
Kinetech is uniquely positioned to enable organizations in this transition. The company was recently named as the first Low-code Certified Expert firm in the United States. This is due to the fact that Kinetech has the highest concentration of Mendix Certified Advanced and Expert software architects in the United States.
DIR Contract Specifics:
Collectively, the contract opens a widely recognized procurement path for businesses, governments, and approved agencies seeking the digital transformation potential provided by low-code and Kinetech's templated solutions. This contract is in response to DIR-CPO-TMP-449 and allows Kinetech to offer multiple software offerings and configuration packages under DIR-CPO-4735.
A full list of the services permitted under the contract and instruction on how to use this procurement vehicle are available at: https://dir.texas.gov/contracts/dir-cpo-4735
Background:
The Kinetech GovTech Cloud is a digital transformation template that allows government departments and agencies to digitize virtually any paper-based process.
In response to COVID, governments leveraged Kinetech's Case Management template to determine eligibility, facilitate communication between case worker / applicant, and streamline approval / reporting workflows.
In aggregate, Kinetech's cloud-based, case management solution is responsible for distributing over $1.2 billion USD in COVID relief funds to the United States most vulnerable residents. This amounts to approximately 5% of the $25 Billion allocated by congress for the CARES Act.
The Kinetech GovTech cloud was so effective in facilitating relief aid for the City of San Antonio that the White House recognized our collaboration as an exemplary model of digital transformation for other municipalities / governments to follow. Since then organizations like the City of Dallas, Dallas County, and the State of Michigan have adopted low-code to drive results.
Kinetech is a leading Mendix / Siemens partner since 2014 and was recently named the first and only Siemens certified expert in the United States. The contract award from DIR comes after Kinetech has successfully deployed our low-code solutions to leading businesses and governments across the United States.
About DIR:
The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at: https://www.dir.texas.gov
The approximately 200 professionals who work at DIR are driven by a sincere desire to make governmental technology more secure, cost-effective, and forward-looking. We're honored to serve as the cornerstone of public sector technology in Texas.
About Kinetech
Kinetech is a platinum Mendix partner and low-code pioneer. Kinetech provides low-code enablement services and custom enterprise software, delivered through the cloud with a focus on improved business productivity. The company uses low-code to deliver cloud, mobile, and integrated technologies that solve real government technology problems. Together, Kinetech & Mendix provide citizen-centric software for digital government services. Our offerings are available under DIR-CPO-4735. The company delivers its offerings via internet browsers and on mobile devices. Kinetech designs, builds, and supports mission-critical applications, client/vendor portals, and modernizes legacy systems. Its cloud offerings include the FinTech Cloud (Financial Services), GovTech (Government Technology) Cloud, and other bespoke solutions (Enterprise Cloud).
