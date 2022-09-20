Southlake Texas is celebrating Latin Heritage Month. The Fiesta will return to Southlake Texas Townsquare Sunday, October 2nd, 1 PM-7 PM to celebrate Latin culture with music, dancing, food, and drinks. Latin Gin the premier sponsor of the Southlake Hispanic Heritage Fiesta is celebrating the Latin culture with a gin tasting near the main stage at Southlake Town Square.
SOUTHLAKE. Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latin lovers are in luck.
Southlake Texas is celebrating Latin Heritage Month. The Fiesta will return to Southlake Texas Townsquare Sunday, October 2nd, 1 PM-7 PM to celebrate Latin culture with music, dancing, food, and drinks.
Latin Gin, the premier sponsor of the Southlake Hispanic Heritage Fiesta, is celebrating the Latin culture with a gin tasting near the main stage at Southlake Town Square.
This year's event will feature a cocktail tasting of four signature expressions to celebrate the Passion, Romance, Tradition, and Pleasures of the Latin American and Latin European lifestyles.
Earlier this year Latin Gin dominated the 2022 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. To the great surprise of more established brands, Latin Gin walked away with the Platinum Medal, the competition's top prize, beating out Hendrix, Bombay, and dozens of other brands in a unanimous decision by the judges.
"The gin cocktail has been trending across both Latin America and Latin Europe," says Ivania Sher co-founder of Latin Gin. "Many people are unaware that gin originated in Italy and quinine, the main ingredient of tonic water, originated with the indigenous peoples of Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador."
Carolina Delcalvo, board member of the Somos Southlake organizing committee said, "It's a fun event! An authentic experience and we are excited to have everyone here celebrating and enjoying our culture and heritage."
