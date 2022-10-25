Led by NTTVC, the funding enables further development of Cloud Native Intrusion Prevention from the team that invented Network Intrusion Prevention Systems
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spyderbat, a cloud native runtime security company, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The funding was led by NTTVC with participation from LiveOak Venture Partners, Benhamou Global Ventures and John McHale to fuel product development and go-to-market activities.
The Enterprise shift-left trend toward a more embedded approach to security in the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline requires new innovation. While organizations adopt strategies to reduce exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud native environments, it has proven insufficient to defend against breaches. The rate of change enabled by cloud provisioning and microservice architectures increase the probability of misconfigurations and missed known and unknown vulnerabilities. Additionally, the dependencies on third-party components increase the probability of supply chain compromises and zero-day attacks. Spyderbat addresses these needs with capabilities that integrate runtime security throughout the lifecycle.
CEO Marc Willebeek-LeMair and CTO Brian Smith, co-founders of Spyderbat, are no strangers to intrusion prevention systems (IPS). As the original founders of TippingPoint, Willebeek-LeMair and Smith invented the network IPS in the early 2000s.
"As we grew closer to understanding the fundamental security concerns in cloud native environments, we recognized the need for a brand-new approach," states Willebeek-LeMair. "Traditional detection methods, along with the rate of change found in cloud native environments, create inaccurate findings that require teams to investigate each with limited data. This leads to high volumes of interrupt-driven efforts that are inconclusive. DevOps and Platform Engineering teams need an accurate understanding of what is happening before automation can occur and a broader protection solution."
The Spyderbat SaaS platform boasts three critical capabilities for detecting and blocking intrusions attacking known and unknown vulnerabilities:
- Runtime Visibility -Spyderbat generates live detailed mapping and historic contextual visibility across Kubernetes, container and VM environments to enable DevOps and Platform Engineering teams' immediate visibility to the root cause of security and operational issues.
- Runtime Delta - Armed with the ability to capture runtime activities with causal context, Spyderbat's Runtime Delta enables development teams to rapidly and securely iterate within guard rails, using an automated understanding of runtime behavior differences between builds and environments.
- Runtime Intrusion Prevention - Spyderbat provides the industry's broadest form of protection that blocks attacks against cloud-native workloads throughout the software development lifecycle, including supply-chain attacks, compromised credentials, ransomware, and cryptojacking.
In addition to the platform's core capabilities, Spyderbat Labs produces continuous actionable intelligence updates to the Spyderbat platform by performing threat research for cloud native environments. Spyderbat Labs creates Shields to stop attacks against known vulnerabilities, packaged baseline policies to built-in Linux and Kubernetes services, and Attack Detections mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques.
"Spyderbat opens the doors to a new level of security and operational awareness," states Aldo Gonzalez, CTO at Client Support Software. "It identifies previous unknowns that require my attention, allowing me to easily see the whole picture and take action."
"It is not about detecting individual activities that may or may not indicate a compromise," adds Smith. "What separates Spyderbat is a complete understanding of runtime activities to recognize new workload behaviors or connect threat indicators to each other and their root cause. This context enables early detection and accuracy, with a thorough understanding of the intrusion that enables automation to block it."
"Spyderbat's platform offers early cloud-native intrusion prevention, which is critical for enterprises in today's complex and high-threat environment," said Fay Hazaveh Costa, Partner at NTTVC. "We are looking forward to supporting the Spyderbat team and helping to fuel their next phase of growth."
In addition to its core offering, Spyderbat separately announced today its Open-Source program.
Spyderbat is exhibiting at KubeCon+CloudNativeCon October 26th through October 28th. Learn more about Spyderbat's solution for cloud native runtime security by visiting their booth #SU45.
About Spyderbat
Spyderbat delivers cloud native runtime security to customers with unprecedented precision in intrusion prevention and mitigation. Founded in 2019 on the recognition that the manual processes of traditional security operations are completely ineffective in rapidly changing cloud environments, Spyderbat is making threat prevention and security operation automation available with a platform for early, accurate, and thorough recognition of attacks. To learn more about Spyderbat's solutions, open-source projects, career opportunities, or to begin using Spyderbat's free tier, visit http://www.spyderbat.com.
