AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because youth mental health has been declared a national emergency, and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has been in the media recently raising awareness of this issue, Adventures in Wisdom has created and released a free infographic called "Child Mental Health Matters".
The infographic centralizes key statistics for child mental health and raises awareness of "prevention" being a missing link in child mental health solutions.
The infographic is available for download:
- Download jpeg - "Child Mental Health Matters" Infographic
- Download PDF (8-1/2 x 11) - "Child Mental Health Matters" Infographic
- Download PDF (A4) - "Child Mental Health Matters" Infographic
The statistics - sourced from the Center of Disease Control, Department of Health and Human Services, and Children's Hospital Association - are alarming and include that self-injury and suicide in kids 5-17 years old increased 45% in the first half of 2021.
"When three pediatric organizations declared youth mental health a national emergency and called for 'strategies to meet these challenges… across the continuum of mental health promotion, prevention, and treatment', we made it our mission to raise awareness of life coaching for kids as part of the mental health solution, because most people aren't aware of it," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of life coaches for kids in over 30 countries since 2013.
Renaye adds, "Life coaching sits on the prevention side of the continuum - helping kids develop mindset skills for resilience, self-esteem, confidence, self-leadership, achievement, and happiness so that kids can manage the ups and downs of growing up and thrive in life. Life coaching isn't counseling and it isn't therapy. Life coaching for kids is mindset training and helps children develop mental fitness before counseling is needed. Parents need to know that there is additional support available for their children."
To learn more about how life coaching for kids is transforming the lives of children
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom Inc., has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a comprehensive and effective story-based coaching curriculum to bring life coaching to kids. Life coaching is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. Renaye is the founder and CEO of Adventures in Wisdom and author of The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching Program for Kids Curriculum™. She's a member of the International Coaches Federation, and former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO). To learn more, visit https://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
