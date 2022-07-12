Mavyn.com, a Tele-Help service that provides on-demand assistance to customers with needs in plumbing, pet care, fitness, interior design, general handy, basic auto repair, IT help, repair and service cost estimation, and even beekeeping launched in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavyn.com, a Tele-Help service that provides on-demand assistance to customers with needs in plumbing, pet care, fitness, interior design, general handy, basic auto repair, IT help, repair and service cost estimation, and even beekeeping launched earlier this year. The Austin, Texas based startup is rooted in the same concepts of telemedicine. Mavyn's founder, Alex Mason, says "we see a gap in how people get answers at home and in life. They either spend time searching the internet or youtube for non-specific, often incorrect advice, or call and make an appointment for an expert to come to their home. Both can be time consuming and the latter can be expensive. Mavyn seeks to bridge that gap." He went on to say, "Mavyn gives customers the ability to get answers and DIY with confidence. With Mavyn you do not have to wonder if you're doing it wrong or missing something. Our experts are experienced and can guide customers to success and solutions from a computer or smartphone."
What does Mavyn offer: Mavyn offers expert advice and guidance in three main areas: pet care, plumbing, and fitness. Via its website or the app to connect customers with experts by video, text, or voice to help guide them to solutions. Services can be on demand or scheduled, based on what the customer needs.
Why did Mavyn choose Austin, Texas: Mavyn chose Austin, Texas for its founding and launch location because of the vibrant community, known to be early movers in technology and innovation. The people of Texas are self-reliant and our service platform supports this mantra enabling them to do it themselves.
About Mavyn: Grown from roots in tele-medicine, Mavyn launched in Austin, Texas in 2022 with a mission to connect modern DIYers, savvy task-masters, and lifestyle enthusiasts with experts who can help empower them with solutions that get them back to personal betterment—all from a tech-enabled platform.
Media Contact
Matthew Klein, Mavyn, 1 7658910641, matt@mavyn.com
SOURCE Mavyn