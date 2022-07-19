The Tech Diversity & Inclusion Council is proud to announce this year's Top 100 Digital Leaders, including Houston's alliantgroup President, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Steven Hunter. Steven was chosen among this group of leaders for his diverse professional accomplishments, but also the impact he is making at alliantgroup and his community in Houston.
HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tech Diversity & Inclusion Council is proud to announce this year's Top 100 Digital Leaders, including Houston's alliantgroup President, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Steven Hunter. Steven was chosen among this group of leaders for his diverse professional accomplishments, but also the impact he is making at alliantgroup and his community in Houston.
"We are very honored to recognize Steven, who embodies our values through his profession and the work he is doing," said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of Tech Diversity and Inclusion Council. "We are excited to partner with alliantgroup to pave the way for more diverse workers in the tech industry and to ultimately provide opportunities for future generations."
Tech Inclusion's main focus is to be a resource for companies so they can become more inclusive and diverse in this ever-changing technological world. Tech Inclusion's 'Top Digital Leaders' award celebrates individuals and organizations that demonstrate a pioneering and sustainable approach to digital transformation in the workforce and the environment they are creating. The presenters believe diverse and inclusive leaders can be the difference between a struggling company and a flourishing one.
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as we continue to drive digital transformation at alliantgroup," said Hunter. "Digital transformation is a top priority for us, along with diversity in our industry. We are grateful for Tech Inclusion Council's acknowledgment of our efforts. We will continue striving to lead the way in digital innovation and making a difference for our clients, employees, and community."
Steven Hunter has over 20 years of experience planning, developing, and implementing cutting edge solutions for Fortune 1000 companies. He is responsible for leading global technology strategy and initiatives for alliantgroup's growing portfolio of brands.
Outside of his daily duties, Steven was also recently named to the board of Compudopt, a company that works to build digital equality to under resourced communities nationwide. Through their partnership, alliantgroup was able to donate $15,000 and 150 computers to Compudopt's 15-year Anniversary challenge. He is also a leader of alliantgroup's Black Collaborative (aBC), which was created to for alliantgroup Black professionals to openly discuss issues surrounding race, equity, and community but also as a way to give back to the Black youth within the Houston community.
