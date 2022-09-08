A new premium garage condo development arrives in the Hill Country
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Gearspace announces the launch of their 6-acre development of 68 multi-purpose, individually owned, customizable garage condos for personal use. Nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Gearspace is a destination for collectors, gearheads, tinkerers, builders, and hobbyists looking to store and enjoy their favorite gear with a community of like-minded individuals.
"We are thrilled to offer Gearspace owners more than a storage space but a place to house prized possessions and to escape to, all while being part of a community with other enthusiasts. Gearspace premium garage condos can be customized to the owner's needs and design aesthetic – collecting cars, storing wine, or working on your RV or boat,'' said Ray Frigo, Principal at Gearspace. "Located only 30 minutes from downtown Austin on Fitzhugh Road, and backing up to the Shield Ranch conservation area, Gearspace owners will find themselves in the midst of the scenic Texas Hill Country and all that it has to offer."
With 11 individually standing structures and a total of 68 garage condos available, the Gearspace site plan consists of 6-acres with a sequential buildout, allowing for faster occupancy. The first series of buildings include a community clubhouse and a combination of standard unit sizes – ranging from 1,600 square feet with a mezzanine, up to 3,500 square feet including both a mezzanine and rooftop terrace. Adjacent units can be combined for those with more extensive space requirements. Gearspace amenities match the premium experience the garage condos offer. The clubhouse includes meeting spaces, restrooms and showers, a rooftop balcony, and an adjacent, covered vehicle wash area. The area is also available to host outdoor private and/or community events.
All units come standard with a 14'x14' garage door with windows and a mezzanine with 12' clearance underneath – tall enough to accommodate car lifts and most motorhomes. All garage condos will have drywall, lighting, a mezzanine with a staircase, HVAC, and water and sewer utility connections. Select units will have rooftop terraces with scenic views. While Gearspace provides a blank canvas for buyers to customize to their needs, this is not a residential or commercial space and use will be managed to fit the community.
Gearspace is located in Hays County nestled between Austin and Dripping Springs, TX. This scenic area is both a destination and jumping-off point to the rest of Texas Hill Country. With a location on Fitzhugh Road near numerous breweries, wineries, and distilleries, there are many venues to enjoy nearby, with the added convenience of being a short drive to the rest of Hill Country and all it has to offer.
"With increasing numbers of people working from home and the need for a third space away from the home and office, people are seeking alternatives," said Kurt Somerholter, Principal at Gearspace. "Which is why we are proud of what we've created with Gearspace - a place at the crossroads of innovation and implementation that offers a unique and flexible alternative while providing infinite solutions to every collector, gearhead, builder, and hobbyist's unique requirements."
Groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, with deliveries of the first units to their owners scheduled for early 2023. Reservations are now accepted through All Hands Real Estate which is serving as the broker for the development. A $5,000 deposit is due to hold a garage condo and is fully refundable. To learn more about this new development, visit Gearspace.us. To view project renderings, click here.
