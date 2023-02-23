Tillo, the award-winning platform that empowers innovators to evolve acquisition and loyalty initiatives by using the power of digital gift cards, today announced that Giftcloud, a Groupon company, and a pioneer in the use of digital reward campaigns, will be using Tillo's innovative platform as part of its expansion into the U.S. market. Through its partnership with Tillo, Giftcloud gains access to an end-to-end gift card solution that enables it to deliver gift cards in real time on behalf of clients to their most loyal customers from more than 100 major retailers.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tillo, the award-winning platform that empowers innovators to evolve acquisition and loyalty initiatives by using the power of digital gift cards, today announced that Giftcloud, a Groupon company, and a pioneer in the use of digital reward campaigns, will be using Tillo's innovative platform as part of its expansion into the U.S. market. Giftcloud, founded in 2014 and based in the United Kingdom, helps brands develop stronger relationships with their customers through the use of rewards in digital marketing campaigns. Through its partnership with Tillo, Giftcloud gains access to an end-to-end gift card solution that enables it to deliver gift cards in real time on behalf of clients to their most loyal customers from more than 100 major retailers.
Tillo uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Tillo's award-winning platform, which can be integrated through an API, plus unrivaled user experience, helps businesses become magnetically attractive to new customers, and gives existing ones every reason to stay. Its global partner ecosystem enables market leaders such as Giftcloud to seamlessly deliver innovative gifting and reward solutions to the world's leading brands in real time.
"We're excited to work with industry-leading organizations such as Tillo to help our clients develop innovative, data-driven campaigns that enable them to turn one-time buyers into loyal customers," commented Stuart Lawrence, Giftcloud Director. "Launching in the United States with Tillo is an important milestone for Giftcloud that positions us to meet the needs of even more brands and their customers across the world's biggest economy."
"Giftcloud is one of Tillo's longest-standing partners, having been on our platform for more than five years. I'm delighted that our relationship continues to go from strength to strength. This expansion with Giftcloud into the US market is an ideal illustration of the capabilities and benefits of our platform and ecosystem," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder at Tillo. "We look forward to supporting their growth as they bring their track record of innovation to the biggest brands in the world."
About Giftcloud
Giftcloud, a Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) company, is providing digital solutions that can deliver creative and innovative rewards that provide compelling offer headlines for marketing campaigns, rewards, and portals, supplying digital gift cards in real time from more than 100 major retailers. For more information on how Giftcloud can provide value, dedicated support and data insights to enable greater marketing campaign optimization, please email sales@giftcloud.com.
About Groupon
Groupon (http://www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.
About Tillo
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge sustainable and profitable growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. It means businesses can tap into new, lucrative and exciting revenue streams to acquire new customers and reward loyal ones.
Our platform resolves two business headaches in one creative solution, so our customers, their customers, and thousands of global businesses can flourish. We work with over 2,000 brands, in 16 currencies across 36 markets and have processed over £2 billion-worth of gift cards.
For further information, visit http://www.tillo.io
