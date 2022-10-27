15 Home Care Aides will be awarded CellTrak Home Care Aide Scholarships in November.
DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation's leading software for home-based care has partnered with CellTrak and the National Association for Home Care and Hospice to offer fifteen $1,000 scholarships to Home Care Aides. The scholarship winners will be announced on CellTrak & Homecare Homebase's social media platforms starting on November 1, 2022.
"November is National Home Care and Hospice month and announcing our scholarship winners is the perfect way to celebrate the vital workers in our industry. We are proud to show our support for these home care heroes through our annual scholarship and we look forward to recognizing their hard work and sharing their stories", stated Andrew Kaboff, CRO (Founder) of CellTrak.
Scott Decker, Chief Executive Officer of Homecare Homebase discussed HCHB's support of the scholarship program this year. "We are proud to have the opportunity to join NAHC and CellTrak in supporting this scholarship for Home Care Aides. This program puts a spotlight on individuals who are providing exceptional care that helps Americans stay in their home while combatting isolation."
Follow Homecare Homebase or CellTrak on social media starting November 1, 2022 to catch the scholarship winners.
About Homecare Homebase, LLC
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242)
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
About CellTrak
CellTrak, a Homecare Homebase Company, is used by leading providers from home care, hospice and behavioral health agencies, offers a mobile app, interactive voice response (IVR) system, and web portal that uniquely includes data analytics and real-time messaging to give providers the ability to manage, monitor and connect with field caregivers to improve outcomes. Over 500 million visits have been electronically verified by CellTrak across the US, UK, and Canada by over 130,000 caregivers. CellTrak's strategic partnerships with the leading EMRs and EVV aggregators allows for easy implementations and delivery of the best of breed solutions in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.celltrak.com.
About National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC)
The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) is the voice of home care and hospice. NAHC represents the nation's 33,000 home care and hospice providers, along with the more than two million nurses, therapists, and aides they employ. These caregivers provide vital services to Americans who are aged, disabled, and ill. Some 12 million patients depend on home care and hospice providers, who depend on NAHC for the best in advocacy, education, and information. NAHC is a nonprofit organization that helps its members maintain the highest standards of care. To learn more, visit nahc.org.
