Recent release "Christianity Is Hard…or Is It?" from Page Publishing author Deanna Tapley encourages readers to simplify the process of listening to God's purpose for them, offering a helpful guide to uncovering God's design for living.
LUBBOCK, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deanna Tapley has completed her new book "Christianity Is Hard…or Is It?": a gripping and potent collection of meaningful thoughts, verses, and rhymes that inspire readers to deepen their faith and fortify their relationship with God.
Author Deanna Tapley discusses her work, writing, "I was driving home after visiting my mother for Christmas. It was a five-hundred-mile drive through some unpopulated land. The radio reception was not always good, so I was driving in silence at this particular moment. Suddenly, an overwhelming feeling came over me. I thought I was going to wreck my car, as the feeling was that strong. The thought, like a voice, came to me: 'I want you to write a book.'"
She continues, "I'm not sure why God wanted me to write this book, but I did what he asked of me. I feel like if you are reading this, then God has led you to it for whatever reason. I have learned not to fight it, and for peace of mind, just do what God has asked without question."
Published by Page Publishing, Deanna Tapley's insightful work is broken down into several small sections that highlight specific issues, including, "Satan," "Only One God," "Do Not Misuse God's Name," "Honor Your Father and Mother," "Do Not Commit Adultery," "The Resurrection," and many more.
