The partnership will increase awareness about eating disorders, reduce the stigma around mental health treatment, and improve access to eating disorder treatment for athletes, their families, and the community.
DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eating Disorder Solutions, an accredited eating disorder treatment center in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce its official designation as an Elite Care Center by Hall of Fame Health - an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Having achieved this honor, Eating Disorder Solutions joins a network of behavioral health providers that are highly vetted, accredited, and accessible to individuals and families involved in football, the most popular competitive sport in America.
With intense pressure to perform, high physical demands, and time away from their families, football players and other athletes experience unique challenges that can lead to eating disorders and mental health issues. Yet players are often reluctant to ask for help to avoid reduced playing time or damage to their reputation.
Hall of Fame Health's mission is to reduce the stigma around mental health treatment and reduce barriers to accessing mental health, behavioral health, and substance use treatment for athletes and their families. The program offers online resources and a concierge call center to match athletes with trusted providers across the country. Eating Disorder Solutions is an official Hall of Fame Health partner and Elite Care Center, providing high-quality eating disorder and mental health treatment for athletes and their support systems. Their multidisciplinary clinical team has expertise in helping athletes overcome eating disorders while coping with identity, performance anxiety, mindfulness, the culture of sports, and post-career transition.
"I remember hitting 300+ lbs at 30 years old - it happened gradually after my football career came to an end. I kept eating as if I was still playing and training, but I was doing neither to balance this new normal for myself. I was self-aware but unsure how to ask for help. I thought asking for help meant I was weak, so I battled with a mixture of emotions for a while," says Eating Disorders Solutions COO Bryan Pickryl, former Texas Longhorns defensive end at the University of Texas. "Getting help from Eating Disorder Solutions staff can absolutely change your life. We will accelerate your learning, coping skills, and self-awareness so that you can maintain a healthy relationship with food during or after competitive athletics."
The president and CEO of Hall of Fame Health, Ryan Cain, understands how crucial it is to reach those who are reluctant to get help. "Whether it's affordability, access or simply saying the words 'I need help' to a trusted friend, current and retired athletes have faced an uphill battle in seeking and receiving mental health services. Our goal is to let everyone know that if you are a first-ballot Hall of Famer or a practice squad player, we hear you and we are here to support you. No one should be left behind on their journey to live a healthy life."
Eating Disorder Solutions provides personalized eating disorder treatment in a homelike setting for adults of all genders struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and other types of disordered eating. With individualized programs to match the unique needs of clients, Eating Disorder Solutions offers a seamless continuum of care for every stage of recovery: residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. The multidisciplinary clinical team utilizes a trauma-informed, holistic approach that helps restore physical health, repair the relationship with food, establish a positive body image, and teach healthy coping skills for sustained recovery. Eating Disorder Solutions is committed to clients' ongoing success, offering a treatment guarantee, extensive aftercare planning services, and lifelong alumni support. For more information about Eating Disorder Solutions, call 888-458-2994 or visit https://eatingdisordersolutions.com/.
