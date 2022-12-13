As part of an ongoing effort to give students an opportunity to learn, grow and get hands-on experience, Fourlane recently launched a $375,000 scholarship Endowment Fund for students at The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to give students an opportunity to learn, grow and get hands-on experience, Fourlane recently launched a $375,000 scholarship Endowment Fund for students at The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.
The scholarship is spearheaded by Marjorie Adams, Founder and CEO of Fourlane, pioneer of implementation and "ERP" related services in the small- to mid-sized business space, providing thousands of clients help with their financial systems, accounting software and ERP system challenges. For Adams, the motivation behind the scholarship is simple: She hopes that helping one now will help many in the future, which she experienced with her own journey through college.
"Having had a scholarship myself in college, I know just how helpful and exciting it can be for students and their families," said Adams. "To be able to give back and hopefully give the next generation of workers a real-life, transformational experience is an honor for me and a goal for the Fourlane team."
The Fourlane experience is unique because it focuses on advisory and leadership versus traditional bookkeeping roles, such as tax and audit.
"At Fourlane, we look for creative thinkers and leaders who can strategically help our customers grow and build relationships based on trust, loyalty and results," said Adams. "We believe the young minds of today's student base are more than capable of doing just that, helping carve out a niche and get invaluable experience, while also teaching me and the Fourlane team along the way."
Fourlane has already had McComb students intern for several years and welcomes the next wave through this new scholarship Endowment Fund.
For more information about the fund and how to apply, click here. And for more information on Fourlane, or how they can help your organization, contact them online or at 800-931-2120.
About Fourlane
Fourlane, the #1 Elite QuickBooks Solution Provider and Reseller, is a privately held, woman-owned business that has helped thousands of clients with their financial systems, accounting software, and ERP system challenges. As industry and product experts for QuickBooks and Acumatica accounting and ERP software solutions, as well as bookkeeping, CFO/controller services, and payment processing, Fourlane ensures its clients are buying the right software at the best price, and recommends the best platform with a focus on their clients' long term success. Fourlane has won numerous awards, including Intuit's QuickBooks Solution Provider of the Year award every year since 2010. Fourlane has been a 100% remote company since its origination, and has consultants located throughout the country. Founded in 2009,http://www.fourlane.com/ Fourlane has lent its expertise to articles in Inc., Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Huffington Post, among many others.
Media Contact
Scott Cytron, Cytron and Company, 1 9727434671, scott@cytronandcompany.com
