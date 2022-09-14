Gradient Works has introduced the world's first dynamic book management software for sales teams - Gradient Works Bookbuilder.
Gradient Works has introduced the world's first dynamic book management software for sales teams - Gradient Works Bookbuilder.
Sales organizations are feeling the pinch of an economic slowdown. According to data collected from Pavilion last month, sales pipeline has decreased for a majority of companies, causing many to miss their monthly targets. Nearly half of companies have adjusted their revenue targets for the year, two-thirds have paused hiring, and 20% have experienced layoffs.
To survive this downturn, sales leaders have to figure out how to do more with the teams and resources they have now. That includes looking at sales processes, like how teams deploy reps in the market, to find opportunities for optimization. Most sales territory models still rely on methods developed over 100 years ago. 76% of companies use a geographic territory model to assign accounts to sales reps. And 83% of companies design their territories with spreadsheets.
Enter Gradient Works Bookbuilder. Bookbuilder, the world's first dynamic book management software, helps sales teams increase attainment by keeping reps focused on the best accounts in their market. Bookbuilder automates and optimizes account distribution to ensure high-potential prospect accounts are continuously identified and distributed to reps when the timing is right.
Early customers like QuotaPath and Omnipresent have found that when they implement Bookbuilder to dynamically manage their sales books, they engage with more accounts in their market, set more demo meetings, and create more sales pipeline.
Bookbuilder brings dynamic book management to life. Dynamic book management moves beyond traditional static sales territories to continually ensure quota capacity is deployed against the best available accounts. Dynamic book management eliminates the need for time-consuming annual territory planning and complicated territory spreadsheets, which saves sales teams weeks of work every year.
And in this complex economic environment, a dynamic model allows sales teams to respond to changes in their team or market immediately, and adjust as things continue to change.
"One of the biggest challenges facing RevOps and sales leaders right now is maximizing rep attainment, so they can hit their sales targets even when they're forced to do more with less budget," said Gradient Works founder and CEO Hayes Davis. "Bookbuilder helps customers increase rep productivity, cover more of their market, and ultimately generate more revenue. Companies now have an alternative to ineffective geographic territories with a new model designed for today's inside sales teams."
Gradient Works Bookbuilder is available now. For more information, please visit gradient.works/books.
About Gradient Works
Gradient Works was founded in 2020 with the vision of creating software to help sales teams increase attainment. Customers include Wordpress VIP, Mailgun, Omnipresent, QuotaPath, and more. Gradient Works is based in Austin, Texas and can be found online at http://www.gradient.works.
