HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savee, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Management Platform, billed as a VendorOS for scaling startups, officially launched today.
Founded and headquartered in Houston, TX, Savee's Founder and President, Jason Howie, draws upon his years of experience in software-as-a-service marketing and leadership to address an often overlooked problem in many early-growth companies, SaaS Sprawl. SaaS Sprawl occurs when companies lack coordination and accountability with their vendors. This leads to duplicative services, lapsing contracts, increased administration time, and unnecessary spending.
"We created Savee because we saw a need for a comprehensive SaaS management solution for small companies," said Jason Howie, President and Founder. "With Savee, companies can focus on building their businesses rather than chasing down old contracts and points of contact."
The problem is real for businesses; in a survey of over 350 business leaders, Savee saw that 16% had no vendor management process, and 46% used spreadsheets and shared documents to manage their SaaS contracts.
David Dulany, Founder and CEO of Tenbound, a growing Sales Development Advisory group, put some color to the pain, "We had two contracts auto-renew without anyone telling us until after the fact. The vendors wouldn't let me out, and now we have to pay a total of $13k for two things that nobody wants or uses." David adds, "We're a bootstrapped organization; that money could be spent elsewhere and had a real impact on our programs."
Available today and now on Product Hunt, Savee offers free and paid options to startups looking for a solution to manage their SaaS products. Business leaders can track their subscriptions, vendors, and more all in one centralized platform.
Savee is a startup-friendly platform that helps businesses buy and manage vendor contracts. It identifies vendor overlaps and potential compliance issues while uncovering cost savings and managing the approval and renewal processes. This helps savvy business leaders scale rapidly and efficiently. https://besavee.com
