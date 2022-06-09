The home is usually where people make their largest investment or incur their greatest expense. It is important to choose the right lawn service to keep your lawn healthy, beautiful and worry free.
HOUSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the right lawn service to help with basic yard service needs like lawn mowing, edging, blowing, weed control, shrub trimming, mulching and fertilization can be a daunting task. Houston based Fresh Lawn has put together a list of 6 things to look for in a lawn service company:
- 1. FLEXIBILITY - Does the service require that a contract be signed? Can services be added, modified or cancelled at any time? A good lawn service will never require that a contract be signed. The way they retain customers should be by providing outstanding service not because someone is contractually bound to them.
- 2. GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE — Can the lawn service be reached easily? Do they have a convenient way to communicate with them and are they responsive? Make sure that the individual or company that services the lawn is responsible for providing what is needed when it is needed.
- 3. INSURANCE - Does the provider have liability insurance? For peace of mind the service should carry liability insurance that covers any type of damages or mishaps that might occur on the property. Broken window? No problem if they are insured they will fix it.
- 4. GUARANTEE - If the work is not satisfactory will they come back and fix it at no charge or refund the payment? A good reputable service will always put customer satisfaction as their 1st priority. A good guarantee policy assures that the job they do will be what and how it is supposed to be or there is no charge.
- 5. VETTED TECHNICIANS - Do they send trusted and trained experts to do the lawn service? Ask how long they have been doing yards and how long the technicians have been working for the company. It is important to have trusted personnel working around the home.
- 6. CONVENIENCE - Does the service offer convenient no hassle service with easy payment solutions? Do they have an online portal or app? Be sure to choose a service that makes yard maintenance hassle free and seamless. Be sure that they communicate about scheduling and what your yard needs at different times of the year.
Finding an affordable lawn service that provides all of these things will indeed insure a beautiful no hassle lawn all year long.
