AMSYS and Fair Bank are emphasizing the importance of registering and exercising the right to vote leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th
HOUSTON, Oct.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A voter drive was held at AMSYS on Wednesday, October 5th from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. More than 80 people attended in person and an additional 100 attended via Zoom. Volunteer deputy registrars were present to register individuals from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. This educational event offered constituents an opportunity to understand the importance of local, state and national political issues.
Also, voter registration forms can be picked up from 9 to 5 Monday through Friday at AMSYS, which is located at 10101 Southwest Fwy #570, Houston, TX 77074.
AMSYS Chief Operating Officer and Houston resident Sunshine Lane is the driving force behind the company's voter registration drives. She states that "As a woman in an executive leadership role, and a single mother, I know the importance of having a voice, and I make sure to teach my son the same. We are proactively encouraging our employees and neighbors to register and vote for elected officials to represent their voices. Elections, including local elections, really matter. They touch our schools, our security, and our livelihood. They touch on everything."
Co-sponsoring this event was Fair Bank, a Fintech founded in Houston. Chief Business Officer of Fair Bank, Ms. Azeemeh Zaheer stated, "Many people mistakenly believe their votes won't matter in the broad scheme of things, but for local elections, we know that every vote is important and that individuals really can make a difference."
In addition to various city council members, those in attendance on October 5th to answer constituent questions were:
- Judge Audrie Lawton Evans, presiding judge, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 1,
- Monica Singh for Harris County Civil Court Judge at Law No.4,
- Judge Rabeea Collier, Harris County District Court 113th,
- Gene Wu, Texas State Representative District 137, and
- Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk.
"This was a great event. I am glad that we were able to provide voters an opportunity to ask questions, learn about key issues and express any concerns," stated Audrie Lawton Evans, presiding judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 1.
AMSYS and Fair Bank employ over 260 employees as well as 1,300 contractors. Both firms were founded by CEO Khalid Parekh, who emigrated from India over 20 years ago with $125 dollars in his pocket. Today the local firms are estimated to be worth over $400 million.
ABOUT AMSYS:
AMSYS Innovative Solutions consists of numerous additional verticals including IT Managed Services, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Voice Solutions, Physical Security, Data Center, AV and Wireless Solutions, Network Cabling, Neobanking, and Smart Buildings. AIS is a division of AMSYS Group, a leading Global Investment Firm. In its 20th year, the Firm continues to extend its expertise across multiple business sectors, including Energy, Technology, Finance, Logistics, Engineering, and Healthcare.
All AMSYS Group work is backed by seasoned teams of experts with decades of experience in their respective fields. In addition, we pride ourselves as a long-term business partner based on the principles of Integrity, Honor, and Mutual Gain. All AMSYS Group decisions are made while keeping in mind the prosperity of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, and partners. To learn more about AMSYS Innovative Solutions, please visit https://amsysis.com or call 281-519-2642.
ABOUT FAIR BANK:
Dedicated to values that place people over profit, Fair practices socially responsible investing (SRI), environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing. Fair donates 2.5% of its profits to global refugee causes and racial economic empowerment initiatives. Fair banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, member FDIC.
Investment and retirement services will be provided by Fair Invest, LLC.
FAIR bank membership enrollment is available at bankwithfair.com, and the Fair mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Fair membership can be completed with a social security number or a government-issued ID, such as a valid passport or driver's license. Terms and conditions apply and can be found at bankwithfair.com. Connect with @bankwithfair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Disclaimers: Investment and lending products are provided by Fair Invest, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Custodial and brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation, a member of the New York Stock Exchange (https://www.nyse.com/), FINRA (https://www.finra.org/), and SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).
Please note that these products are protected by SIPC insurance for Fair Invest, LLC accounts on APEX Platform, not insured by FDIC insurance. SIPC insurance covers customer claims up to $500,000, with a maximum of $250,000 for cash claims. For details, see http://www.sipc.org Not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, or any bank affiliate. Subject to risk including possible loss of invested principal. This risk is assumed by Fair Invest, LLC so members' invested principal will not be impacted by such losses. For details, please see https://bankwithfair.com/terms-conditions/
Media Contact
Peter Schwartz, AMSYS, 520-609-2921, peter@jibeconsultants.com
SOURCE AMSYS