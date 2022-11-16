Live Events give hosts the visibility and control to ensure their workshops and training are a breakout success. Easy collaboration. Maximize engagement. Your teams will win at any event (virtual, hybrid, and on-site).
AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, a next-generation hands-on virtual IT lab platform for product adoption, is pleased to announce the launch of Live Events. Instruqt Live Events make workshops and training a magical experience for hosts and attendees.
What makes live events great? Magic happens when attendees are super engaged and can connect with the hosts. With Live Events, hosts can follow and troubleshoot attendees in real-time. Many software companies already use Instruqt for training. With this new capability, we're taking it further - enabling the hosts to monitor progress and troubleshoot attendees in real time.
Live Events Dashboard
- Manage events from start to finish
- Follow how the group and each attendee are doing at a glance
- Over-the-shoulder access (inspect) lets you troubleshoot attendees when they need some extra TLC
"Instruqt Live Events make it easier than ever to run engaging and fun live workshops and training even when your attendees are at a distance, " said Coert Baart, CEO of Instruqt.
"Instruqt helps me deliver a fantastic interactive learning experience at my workshops — both onsite and virtual. It's an amazing feeling when I see my attendees engaged and excited during my workshops. With Instruqt, even when there were 400+ attendees in the room, I had their attention! As a workshop host, the new dashboard feature gives me a good attendee overview. I know how my attendees are progressing and can help them in real-time. I can stay focused and keep up the good energy from the beginning to the end of a workshop," Abby Bangser, Principal Engineer at Syntasso.
Why you'll love to run your live events on Instruqt
- Tell your product story and grow your pipeline.
- Make your workshops fun with hands-on learning.
- Fire up a ready-to-use workshop environment with the click of a button, and it simply works!
- Engage and support your attendees in real-time.
- Set attendees up for success with the guidance they need to learn your products easily.
Instruqt is purpose-built for growth-focused software companies. We help them accelerate revenue by offering a hands-on product experience at every revenue touchpoint.
Build great events on Instruqt
- Large-scale workshops at tradeshows and conferences
- Instructor-led training
- Virtual Instructor-led training
Check out the highlights of Instruqt Live Events in this video.
See the magic of Instruqt in action - Start a free test drive at https://instruqt.com/test-drive/
About Instruqt
Instruqt is a product adoption platform where learning and selling collide. We help software companies accelerate growth by helping buyers imagine a world with their products. Instruqt offers the simplest path to create interactive demos, workshops, and training in a production-like environment. Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, MongoDB, Red Hat, and Datadog use Instruqt to generate millions of dollars in the pipeline and account expansion.
