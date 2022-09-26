Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle charging technology, is introducing Fleet Charging Solutions, a scalable hardware/software management solution for EV fleets. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. In the coming decade, thousands of businesses worldwide have committed to transitioning their business fleets to electric.
HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle charging technology, is introducing Fleet Charging Solutions, a scalable hardware/software management solution for EV fleets. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. In the coming decade, thousands of businesses worldwide have committed to transitioning their business fleets to electric.
"Noodoe has the expertise and hardware/software to make your fleet's transition to electric easy," says Chang. "Noodoe's Fleet Charging is a one-stop solution for a fleet of any size and type. Load management and smart scheduling microservices combine with our intuitive dashboard for drivers and fleet managers to produce smooth fleet operation."
Noodoe EV's Fleet Charging Solutions begins with a full range of power-efficient EV charging hardware coupled with the industry-leading Noodoe EV OS. The "smart" software seamlessly integrates with other fleet management systems. "Fleet electrification makes financial sense when taking into account TCO (total cost of ownership)," says Chang. "The new generation of automakers such as Arrival, Rivian, and Tesla, as well as traditional manufacturers including Daimler, Ford and Volvo, are bringing numerous EV options to the market. Our Fleet Charging Solution removes the last barrier for fleets to go electric, whether they be for city vehicles, rental or service vehicles."
Figures released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reveal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transportation account for 27 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Alarmingly, between 1990 and 2020, emissions from the transportation sector increased more than any other sector. These effects, combined with the known financial benefits of fleet electrification when assessed from a TCO perspective, provide a strong incentive for fleet transition. It's no surprise that BloombergNEF's recent Electric Vehicle Report shows that fully one third of the world's commercial vehicles could go electric by 2040.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating systems today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
