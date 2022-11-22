You need a pair of work boots that are reliable, comfortable, and protect against workplace hazards. Work with confidence in a pair of Justin Boots Top Five Men's Work Boots.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every tradesman knows that each job has different needs and priorities to get their job done - and get the job done right. Regardless of the trade, you'll need a pair of work boots that are reliable, comfortable, and protect against workplace hazards. Work with confidence in a pair of Justin Boots Top Five Men's Work Boots.
Driller Composite Toe Men's Work Boots
The 11" men's Driller Comp Toe boot effortlessly combines rugged and refined. Its composite toe provides an armor-like shield and meets safety standards without weighing you down, while the The J-Flex Comfort System® insole cushions and supports the foot for a long day on the job. This boot features the Stampede dual density rubber outsole, which allows you to comfortably work on any surface with resistance to abrasion, chips, slipping, and marking. This boot meets ASTM F2413-11, I75, C75 EH safety footwear standards. These boots are available in regular and extra wide shoe widths for wide feet.
Drywall Round Toe Work Boots
The 10" men's Drywall pull on waterproof cowhide boot boot is crafted from quality leather for optimal protection in wet conditions. Built for comfort, its J-Flex Comfort System® guarantees lasting support throughout the day. Its rubber outsole offers traction on various surfaces and is an ASTM electrical hazard rated boot that provides protection from open electrical currents up to 18,000 volts. These boots are available in regular and extra wide shoe widths for wide feet.
Joist Waterproof Work Boots
Bring quality and comfort to the job with the 11" Joist Waterproof Composite Toe work boots. Built to be tougher than the jobsite, the Joist work boots feature waterproof leather and a square toe. Its durable rubber outsole and electrical hazard rating make it the perfect everyday work boot. The Joist boot is available in regular and extra wide shoe widths for wide feet.
10" Conductor Pull On Work Boots
The 10" men's Conductor pull on work boot is built for hard work. This boot is crafted from quality cowhide leather for durability and extended wear. Its Double Comfort® System utilizes revolutionary new orthotic inserts to create maximum comfort on and off the job. Its durable polyurethane slip-resisting outsole meets ASTM F2892-11 electrical hazard safety footwear standards. These 8 inch boots are available in regular and extra wide shoe widths for wide feet. This boot is proudly Made in the USA with global parts.
Channing Slip On Toe Work Boots
The Channing slip on mocc toe boot will take you from the job site and the office to after-work downtime and weekends with ease. This cowhide leather boot features stretch panels for easy on-and-off, an oil- and slip- resisting durable outsole, a removable Ortholite® insert for cushioned comfort throughout the day, and printed accents that give it an edge. The boot meets ASTM F2982-11 electrical hazard safety footwear standards. These boots are available in medium and wide shoe widths.
About Justin Boots
Justin Boot Company has been handcrafting work boots and western boots since 1879 when founder H.J. Justin mastered the craft of boot-making using only the finest leathers and quality materials for superior craftsmanship. Justin Boots has always been an innovator in the industry with their original Roper boots and their Commander work boots on their list of accomplishments. The Standard of the West since 1879, Justin Boots remains committed to providing dependable footwear at a value. For more information, visit justinboots.com.
