HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations, today announced it held the first meeting of its Executive Customer Council (ECC). The Council is comprised of senior-level executives from nearly two dozen leading healthcare organizations and serves as a strategic advisory council to symplr's Executive Leadership Team. The group met with symplr's leaders to discuss the vision and strategy for the company's enterprise healthcare operations solutions on Thursday, June 16. The Council will now convene every quarter.
"We are enhancing the effectiveness of symplr's portfolio of solutions by facilitating more conversations between our team and our customers," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "With this exciting new forum, composed of leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem, symplr's team is further empowered to ensure our solutions are in lockstep with our customers' needs and experiences to free caregivers to do what they do better – deliver care."
Members of the council include Wayne Allen, Vice President of Integration and Operations Improvement at Prospect Medical Holdings; Dale Beatty, DNP RN, Chief Nurse Executive and Vice President of Patient Care Services at Stanford Health Care; Allison Corry, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Intermountain Healthcare; Dan Delay, Senior Vice President, Supply and Services Resource Management at CommonSpirit Health; Becky Fox, MSN BSN, CNIO, Atrium Health; Antoinette Geyer, Senior Vice President of Provider Delivery Services at The Health Plan; Susan M Grant, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Experience Officer, Wellstar; Kristen Guillaume, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health; Taylor Hamilton, Senior Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer at Ballad Health; David Kanter, Senior Vice President for Medical Administrative Services, Pediatrix Medical Group; Mary Beth Kingston, PhD RN, CNO at Advocate Aurora Health; Linda Knodel, MHA MSN, recently retired as Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive, National Patient Care Services, Kaiser Permanente; Joseph O'Malley, Associate CIO, Saint Luke's Health System; Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky, Managing Partner, Social Innovation Ventures; Jamey Shiels, System Vice President of Consumer and Digital Experience at Advocate Aurora Health; Kevin Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Luminis Health; Brian Washa, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Management at NorthShore University Health; and Tyler Whetstine, CIO at Adventist Health.
ECC members will play a significant role in helping guide symplr's overall strategy, focusing on how symplr's solutions and services can improve outcomes for healthcare organizations and their workforces. symplr will leverage the Council's insights to further its product vision and push thinking on how to best integrate its broader portfolio of solutions to deliver greater value. Because more than 5,000 healthcare customers use symplr's products and services, the council will, by extension, impact millions of providers and patients nationwide.
To learn more about symplr's products and services, please go to http://www.symplr.com.
About symplr
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 out of every 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, and healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best — provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
