The Starr Conspiracy is redefining an entire category of service agencies — elevating the employee experience and putting it at the center of B2B marketing. At the vanguard of innovation, the Fort Worth-based agency that works for some of the world's leading work technology brands is launching the era of the Experience Agency.
The Starr Conspiracy, the experience agency for brands that put people first, today announced a rebrand that positions the company at the center of a universe that's reinventing work in real time.
For over 20 years, the company has worked with more than 1,000 of the most innovative Work Tech software and services companies — including 63 unicorns — to bring the collective vision of a better workplace to life. While staying true to its roots of being the go-to agency for Work Tech vendors seeking velocity and growth, the timing is right to seek out co-conspirators who are ready to bring a better experience to work and unlock better value for shareholders.
"Our vision for delivering defining moments in customer experience is unwavering," said Bret Starr, founder and CEO of The Starr Conspiracy. "Creating an experience agency is an acknowledgment of how interconnected our work in CX really is with the employee and shareholder experience, though. The future of work is a place where employees, customers, and shareholders are aligned and motivated by shared innovation, engagement, and outcomes."
"As B2B marketing has become more personalized and human, it has become more than just a buying journey. It has become a series of experiences," said Steve Smith, CMO and partner at The Starr Conspiracy who led the brand work with a large, cross-functional team. "Where we are going is not vastly different from where we have been. Our unique experience in Work Tech as industry observers and doers has accelerated our transformation, though."
The launch of the experience agency also gave the company license to take a wholesale examination of the brand itself. "Sometimes we wear a tie with wingtips. Sometimes we wear Chucks and a t-shirt. We created a new brand that could flex to the multitudes of audiences and experiences we want to create," Smith said.
The company is launching its new vision at the HR Technology® Conference & Exhibition at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas being held September 13–16, 2022. Work Tech co-conspirators can experience the brand firsthand in The Starr Conspiracy-sponsored exhibitor lounge on the expo floor.
Put your people first and everything else grows. Your mantra is our mission. To build better experiences for employees, customers, and shareholders, get a partner that gets it. The Starr Conspiracy is an experience agency for brands that put employees first to build business value. We have the expertise to create defining moments that will transform your business.
The Starr Conspiracy is a digital-by-default organization with employees working remotely around the world and from our headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. Learn more at thestarrconspiracy.com.
