Massachusetts-based firm brings over 30 years of tax and trust & estate expertise to organization's New England operation
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Archambault & Associates has joined the organization, effective January 1, 2023. Originally based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Archambault & Associates is a tax, accounting and business consulting firm specializing in trust and estate matters and private client group services. Susan E. Archambault, Principal and Managing Director at Archambault & Associates, along with four employees, will join PKF O'Connor Davies' Woburn, Massachusetts, office.
"The addition of the Archambault & Associates team to our Woburn office presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen our specialty tax expertise and grow our client base in the New England market," said Laurie J. Austin, New England Co-Managing Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Archambault & Associates prides itself on the close, personal relationships its team has forged with clients. I'm confident the expanded resources, connections and expertise the team now has access to will only strengthen those relationships in the years ahead."
Founded in 1991, Archambault & Associates offers a wide range of services for both individual and fiduciary clients, including those addressing personal, estate, gift, trust and business tax matters. The firm's offerings include estate taxation and administration, trust funding and administration, tax preparation, tax planning, IRS representation, tax cost accounting, fiduciary accounting, and asset consolidation and simplification. In addition, the firm has experience consulting with law firms, executors and trustees on estate, trust and gift tax matters impacting clients.
"Our work has always been guided by a deep desire to provide the highest quality service that addresses our clients' unique needs, and our integration with PKF O'Connor Davies ensures that commitment will endure," said Susan E. Archambault. "With an impressive track record of success and a reputation for excellence, PKF O'Connor Davies is the ideal partner as our team embarks upon a new chapter in our growth and development."
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
