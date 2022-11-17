Pamela O'Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants, has been named a 2022 Outstanding WBE CEO by WE USA Magazine.
HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Business Enterprise recently recognized women business leaders that are visionaries and exemplify the best and brightest of women-owned business enterprises. WE USA contacted regional partner organizations nationwide to identify the top CEOs. Those recognized have achieved measurable success and have contributed largely to their communities and helping other WBEs. The twenty-eight CEOs were highlighted in WE USA Magazine. See the complete list in the digital version https://bit.ly/3TGtVfs.
Pamela O'Rourke is the Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants, LP, a global human capital solutions leader. Founded in 1998, ICON provides Fortune 500 clients with unmatched breadth and depth of workforce solutions. ICON's core services are Staff Augmentation, Employer of Record (EOR)/payrolling, Independent Contractor Compliance (IC Compliance) Management, and Managed Direct Sourcing. ICON's innovative business approach and dedication to client satisfaction have resulted in ICON reaching over $650 million in revenue, with more than 6,000 consultants across the US and Canada.
As a woman business owner, Pamela has been a huge supporter of women and minority-owned businesses and is very active in organizations that promote and elevate these businesses. Some of the organizations Pamela has been involved in over the years are Women Impacting Public Policy, Women's Business Enterprise Alliance, Houston Minority Supplier Development Council, Manpower Supplier Diversity Advisory Council, and Women's President's Organization.
"The things that have helped me and my business are always having empathy for others, my larger-than-life personality that has helped drive my success in sales, operating with integrity, having an extensive background in the information technology industry, and being relentless in my pursuits," said O'Rourke.
About ICON Consultants:
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified and WEConnect Certified in Canada) staff augmentation and employer of record firm. Founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, ICON has provided recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the US and Canada. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.
About WE USA Women's Enterprise Magazine:
In 1992 founder and CEO Don McKneely founded WE USA after recognizing the need for a news source to champion WBEs and the corporations who support them. Women's Enterprise magazine (WE USA) is the nation's foremost quarterly print and digital publication supporting Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) and supply chain inclusion.
