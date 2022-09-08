Mighty Oaks Foundation is announcing their groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Monday, September 12th at 11:00 am.
MONTGOMERY, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Oaks Foundation is announcing their groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Monday, September 12th at 11:00 am. The much-anticipated ceremony will be held on the property they purchased this past February located at 478 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, Texas 77316.
The Hobby Lobby Green Family has helped to make this dream come true so that the Mighty Oaks family can for the first time in its 11-year history have a facility of its own. It will serve as an anchor for the organization's military and first responders communities such as its Resiliency, Legacy, Aftercare, Marriage and Family, and International Programs for allied neighbors around the globe. The Legacy Programs are extraordinarily successful peer-to-peer nonclinical programs that bring hope and healing to U.S. veterans, active-duty military, and first responders who are struggling with suicide, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), divorce, and other hardships they and their families have endured because of their commitment and service to America. Visit http://www.MightyOaksPrograms.org for more information.
Founded in 2011 by Chad Robichaux, USMC Force Recon Veteran & Pro MMA Champion, Mighty Oaks Foundation is a Nonprofit 501(c)3 Veteran Service Organization. Chad stated, "We have been planning for a long while to bring our staff and volunteers together under one roof, and it is a blessing to bring our headquarters from California, back to the great State of Texas where it all began."
The community is invited to join Chad and his wife Kathy for this momentous groundbreaking ceremony that will be hosted by Chad Robichaux, Chairman Texas State Representative, Steve Toth; and Conroe Mayor, Jody Czajkoski. Renderings of the 12,151 square foot, two-story headquarters will be presented which features offices, lobby, volunteer rooms, training facility, shipping and receiving, gym/multi-purpose room, patio, and 2 guest suites. The 4.2 acres also includes beautiful oak trees, old growth forest, spacious grass fields, and a large pond. Also, be sure to mark your calendars for Mighty Oaks Foundation's Grand Opening in April 2023 to tour their completed new International Headquarters. For additional information call Mighty Oaks Foundation at 832-521-7323 or email info@MightyOaksPrograms.org
