Evolution Well Services ("Evolution") announces the successful completion of over 50,000 frac stages, the most electric frac stages completed to date in the industry.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Well Services ("Evolution") announces the successful completion of over 50,000 frac stages, the most electric frac stages completed to date in the industry. The stages were completed for numerous clients across the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, Scoop, and Stack shale basins in North America.
"Evolution continues to set the standard for electric frac, and this milestone demonstrates the maturity of our vertically integrated electric frac service offering. We are excited to continue solving challenging problems for our clients and leading the industry with low emissions innovation." says Nick Ruppelt, Vice President, Digital Strategy and Business Development.
Earlier this year Evolution acquired the eFrac gas treating division of Alliance OGP, to add further value to its vertically integrated services. As the only player in the industry with in-house fracturing, power generation, and gas conditioning technology, the company offers a built for purpose solution to fit each customer's specific needs while providing a multitude of cost savings and ESG benefits. Evolution's electric fleets are powered by field gas, which is not only cleaner than diesel, but provides significant fuel cost savings compared to both diesel and CNG. Evolution partners with forward-looking E&Ps to continually drive hydraulic fracturing efficiencies higher while lowering the operational carbon footprint.
ABOUT EVOLUTION WELL SERVICES
Evolution Well Services is the largest and most experienced provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services, and the company has completed over 50,000 stages with its patented electric frac technology across the United States. Evolution is focused on advancing fracturing technology through digital transformation of the well site & lower carbon technologies. For more information, visit http://www.Evolutionws.com.
Media Contact
Nick Ruppelt, Evolution Well Services, 1 281-296-1550, fracinfo@evolutionws.com
SOURCE Evolution Well Services